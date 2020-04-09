A new projection estimates the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Missouri will occur April 21, almost three weeks earlier than the previous May 11 prediction.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent population health research center at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine, predicts the peak of the outbreak is only 12 days away.
If it holds true, Missouri would have enough beds for all COVID-19 patients needing hospital care when the outbreak is at its worst.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were only eight positive inpatient cases in Columbia, all of which were at MU Health Care. Neither Boone Hospital Center nor Truman Veterans’ Hospital had any inpatients with COVID-19.
On the peak date, 827 hospital beds are projected to be needed, and 7,933 beds are expected to be available.
However, models are uncertain, and the Institute’s model shows a range of beds that could be needed at the peak to account for that uncertainty. Between 388 and 1,719 hospital beds could be needed for COVID-19 patients, but that’s still well within the number of almost 8,000 beds available.
A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Mike Parson went into effect Monday to help stop the spread of the virus, and Missouri’s efforts to quell the spread seem to have changed projections.
The previous projection of a May 11 peak estimated 2,055 beds would be needed. Taking uncertainty into account, there might have been a need for a low of 307 beds and a high of 4,284.
Daily deaths are estimated to peak April 22 with 17 deaths, though the range is 8-35 deaths.
They were previously estimated to hit a high May 8 with 20 deaths. They were projected to plateau at 20 deaths each day for an 11-day period, steadily dropping until hitting zero in July.
Now, daily deaths are predicted to reach a high of 17 for only three days, and the goal of zero daily deaths would be reached by the end of May.
While the peak of the outbreak is predicted to be 20 days sooner than previously thought, the need for hospital beds for COVID-19 patients is still predicted to continue into June.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there were 3,539 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.