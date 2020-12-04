Boone County residents can now quarantine for just 10 or even seven days after exposure to the coronavirus, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services adopted the guidance Friday.
Public health officials emphasize that a 14-day quarantine is still the best and safest way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the new CDC guidance includes two reduced options if the exposed person has no symptoms and wears a mask whenever they are around others within 14 days.
This still includes mask-wearing within your household, according to Scott Clardy, the assistant director of the Health Department.
"If you can't wear a mask in your home, then our recommendation would be that you stay in your own room and bathroom instead of being around other people in the home," Clardy said.
After 10 days without symptoms or a COVID-19 test, you may stop quarantining. To get out of quarantine earlier, you must test negative on or after your fifth day after exposure. Getting tested earlier could result in a false negative.
When testing out of quarantine, officials say to ask for a PCR test, which is more reliable for people without symptoms under a shorter time period. If you receive negative PCR results, you may end your quarantine period after 7 days.
Previous county guidance recommended getting tested between seven to nine days after close contact with an infected person to avoid a false negative. Getting tested within one or two days after exposure "almost guarantees" a false negative, according to Lynelle Phillips, MU assistant teaching professor of public health.
As a reminder, quarantine is for people who have been exposed and have not yet tested positive or negative. When someone has tested positive and separates themselves from others, that's called isolation.
Sound science
Officials remind county residents to continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands after leaving quarantine, in order to protect themselves and others from the virus.
Phillips said data and guidelines have evolved since the beginning of the pandemic, and new research shows that some people may not develop COVID-19 symptoms until 14 days after exposure. However, those represent a "very slight" portion of transmissions, Phillips said.
"(The Health Department) took more of a risk-benefit approach to this, realizing that 14 days of quarantine creates quite a hardship on people while only preventing very minimal risk," Phillips said. "So a better risk-benefit decision, as long as you have no symptoms, is that you can end quarantine at day 10 and for the vast majority of cases, that will protect people from further transmission."
Clardy hopes the new guidance will result in more compliance. Some people are unable to quarantine for a full 14 days, due to finances and personal obligations such as work or school. Ideally, shorter quarantine periods will help ease that stress.
"Having them in quarantine for seven days or 10 days is better than not having them in quarantine at all," Clardy said.
If an individual develops symptoms of COVID-19 after leaving quarantine, public health officials say to isolate immediately and contact the Health Department or their doctor.
MU and Columbia Public Schools have previously followed the county's lead regarding COVID-19 guidelines. However, neither could be reached for comment as of Friday evening.
Dealing with changes
As regulations continue to evolve, there may be distrust in new guidance. Phillips reminds Missouri residents that the CDC guidelines are backed by science.
"This is a very evidence-based decision," Phillips said. "But it takes a while to accumulate enough evidence to make these decisions, and it's not a thing we could have done at the very start of this outbreak."
Clardy encouraged people to take guidance from trusted sources like the CDC rather than "an opinion article from some website that obviously has a stated goal in mind."
Public health order extended
Boone County health officials also extended the existing public health order through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 22. The order was previously set to expire Tuesday.
The health order includes a mask mandate for the city of Columbia and Boone County, as well as social distancing and limited gatherings. Bars, restaurants and venues serving alcohol will continue to close by 10:30 p.m.
Stephanie Browning, Health Department director, emphasized in a news release Friday afternoon the importance of following local health guidance as the holiday season continues.
"We are just beginning to see how hospitalizations and community spread have been affected by Thanksgiving, so we need to extend the current protocols as we monitor the situation to see what will be needed in the coming weeks," Browning said in the release.
For more information regarding COVID-19 in Boone County, visit the Health Department's website.