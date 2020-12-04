Important COVID-19 Terms

Quarantine: separates people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but do not know if they have been infected, from other people.

Isolation: separates asymptomatic and symptomatic people with COVID-19 from those who are not infected.

Incubation period: how long it takes for someone to develop symptoms after exposure to a virus. According to scientific data, the incubation period for COVID-19 is 2-14 days, with a median time of 4-5 days after exposure.

Close contact: someone within six feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, with or without a mask, within 2 days of the infected person before illness onset or a positive test.

Asymptomatic: people who have no symptoms, but have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive.

Transmission: the spread of COVID-19 from one person to another. Studies show that the majority of transmission happens before the 10th day after exposure.

PCR test: a molecular test performed via nasal swap. PCR tests deliver the most reliable results for asymptomatic patients.

False negative: when someone with COVID-19 receives a negative test. False negatives are much more likely if you get tested too soon after exposure.

False positive: when someone not infected with COVID-19 receives a positive test.

All definitions courtesy of the CDC.