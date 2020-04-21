Kate Grossman isn’t taking chances.
The Boone Hospital pulmonologist and critical care physician has a new daily routine to prevent potentially exposing her family to COVID-19.
“I come home and go in a different entrance of the house than I do normally so that I don’t get bombarded by children,” she said. “I shower before I see them, which I never really thought that deeply about before.”
Grossman has not yet been directly exposed to a patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 to her knowledge, but she is stressing preparedness.
“We have to take steps to protect ourselves and make sure that we're practicing good hygiene every step of the way, so that we stay safe and that we keep our families safe,” she said.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has grown in Columbia, individual health care providers and the institutions they work for are making carefully calculated decisions as to how to best respond to the threat.
“We have a huge privilege here in that we are delayed from the peak cases that we’re seeing in New York and in New Jersey and in Louisiana and Washington,” Grossman said.
The peaks of the virus experienced in other parts of the country have provided vital information to help guide mid-Missouri’s response. Chief medical officers for MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center and the Truman Veterans' Hospital started working together informally about several weeks ago to answer some of these questions by coordinating hospital response and providing a uniform public message as news about COVID-19 changes quickly.
“It would have been detrimental to the community to have divergent messages from each of our primary health care facilities within Columbia,” said Mark Wakefield, chief medical officer for MU Health Care.
Some of the decisions are relatively simple, like Grossman’s new after-work routine. Others, like deciding who gets limited medical equipment and personal protective equipment, are less straightforward.
Ventilators, which are needed for a small percentage of COVID patients, are a finite resource.
As of last week, Boone Hospital has 37 ventilators, but is working to adapt a larger number of anesthesia ventilators and sleep apnea machines to meet potential need. Jeffrey Hoelscher, a spokesperson for Truman Veterans Hospital, said that the hospital has 18 invasive critical care ventilators and 19 non-invasive ventilators for less acute care. Hoelscher said the hospital loaned two critical care ventilators to a hospital in New Orleans, which has been hard-hit by an outbreak. University Hospital has about 175 ventilators, including converted anesthesia ventilators.
Although he said that Columbia and Boone County are a long way away from reaching the point of triaging medical equipment, Wakefield said an important ethical question emerges when health care workers have to make decisions such as which patients get a ventilator.
“Some of the principles are to avoid depleting resources for futile care,” he said. “So there are some patients for whom recovery is highly unlikely and if you can objectively predict that ahead of time, then that may be a guiding principle that allows for the determination of how a limited resource should be utilized now.”
MU created a “COVID-19 Relief Gift Fund,” where people feeling charitable can donate money toward personal protective equipment and ventilators. But high demand on limited supply chains can make it difficult to procure actual equipment, even if the funding is secured.
“The reality is that every hospital in the country wants more ventilators,” Wakefield said.
The supply chain for both PPE and ventilators has been “disrupted,” he said.
Even without a shortage of ventilators or PPE, there are limits on who can provide the intensive care required by patients on ventilators in critical condition.
Grossman is one of six intensive care physicians at Boone Hospital.
She said a surge of COVID patients would require these doctors to “set up a team so that we're able to stretch our resources even further and have other physicians or providers working under the ICU doctors in a broader stretch, so that we can still provide the expertise and care while seeing many more patients than we normally would.”
Wakefield said that similar discussions were ongoing at University Hospital.
“All of the physicians have training in this, but just how long in the past was that training, and how quickly can they adapt?” he said
Another consideration is keeping the family members of critically ill patients informed about the condition of their loved ones.
Monica Smith, chief nursing officer and incident commander at Boone Hospital, said that visitor restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in hospitals also apply to patients at the end of life.
“That's been very impactful not only on our visitors and the patients, but also on the staff,” she said. “We want to be able to provide that environment for our patients to have the best experience, even in end of life experiences, and some of those things we can't do right now.”
Unable to physically visit, family members of patients may rely on health care workers to provide condition updates.
Grossman experienced this herself. Her brother-in-law in New Orleans was placed on a ventilator while hospitalized with COVID-19. When his phone died, she had to wait for information.
“We’re not used to having family members really sick in the hospital and not having immediate access to them,” she said. “We’re truly reliant on health care providers to be able to pass that information along.”
Her brother-in-law is no longer on a ventilator, but is still in the hospital recovering.
In Columbia specifically, hospitals are also working on how to respond to a swell of demand from surrounding small communities.
Grossman said she had concerns about when surrounding counties began to enact social distancing practices.
“We’re a referral center,” she said. “Our county moved a little quicker than the rest of the state in terms of issuing a stay-at-home order and really promoting social distancing, which is great for our county, but it only works if the surrounding counties are doing it as well.”
As of Monday, Boone County had 89 confirmed cases of the virus. Both MU and Stephens College have opened dorm rooms for hospital employees to isolate.
“If an employee or a health care provider feels that possibly they could have been exposed or that they don't want to expose their families, they actually can set themselves up into one of these dormitories to actually stay away from their loved ones,” Smith said.
Like Grossman, Wakefield said he’s started showering as soon as he gets home and ensuring that he doesn’t wear clothes home that he’s worn in the hospital.
“The vast majority of people went into medicine, they went into nursing, they went into health care administration to help people,” Wakefield said. “And I'm just amazed at how many people follow that guiding principle even in very challenging times.”