MU Health launched a survey which will notify members of the public when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The survey was announced in a news release Tuesday.
The survey asks Boone County residents questions about their occupations and medical conditions — information that helps determine what phase and tier a person is in. After submitting the survey, the webpage reads, "When the vaccine is available to you, we will contact you with further instructions on where and how to get vaccinated."
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state of Missouri will be moving into phase 1B of its vaccination plan. 1B is the second phase of distribution and includes critical infrastructure and people with health conditions that put them at higher risk.
MU Health follows the same vaccination schedule as the state and continues to vaccinate health care workers in Phase 1A. It is also preparing for large-scale 1B vaccinations at the Walsworth Columns Club at Faurot Field, on the east side of the football stadium at 600 E. Stadium Blvd.
"We would like to thank the Mizzou Athletic Department for partnering with us on this important public health initiative," said Jonathan Curtright, MU Health's CEO, in a news release. "This is the moment we've all been waiting for: a safe way to stop the spread of COVID-19."
Phase 1A of the vaccine plan includes health care workers and those working or residing in long-term care.
Phase 1B contains three tiers: Tier 1 is emergency health care workers as well as public health infrastructure; Tier 2 is people who are at an increased risk of severe illness; and Tier 3 is critical infrastructure such as education and transportation.
Phase 2 focuses on those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and seeks to accelerate economic recovery. People in the financial services sector, local government members and the homeless population are among those included in Phase 2.
Phase 3 contains everyone who has not yet been vaccinated.
Find more information about Missouri's vaccination plan and phases at covidvaccine.mo.gov.