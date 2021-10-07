With nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department in the past week, the total number of deaths in the county rose to 162.
Deaths reported in the last week include:
- A person in the 70-74 age group, who died Sept. 28.
- A person in the 80-plus age group, who died Aug. 23.
- A person in the 50-54 age group, who died Sept. 14.
- Another person in the 70-74 age group, who died Aug. 27.
- A person in the 45-49 age group, who died Sept. 11.
- A person in the 75-79 age group, who died Sept 19.
- Another person in the 80-plus age group, who died Sept. 21.
- Another person in the 80-plus age group, who died Sept. 27.
- A person in the 60-64 age group, who died Oct. 3.
Boone County’s daily vaccination numbers show a decrease since the previous week, according to data on the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Last Thursday’s data showed 56.5% of the population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.1% had been fully vaccinated. This was a drop from 56.8% having received one dose and 51.3% having being fully vaccinated two weeks ago.
This week’s data shows these numbers to be 56.2% and 50.9%.
Lisa Cox, communications director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, told the Missourian last week there had been a deduplication process by one of the contractors, which caused an overall discrepancy in the numbers. This happens when two records exist for the same vaccination of a single patient.
Cox said the state Health Department’s contractor pushed the deduplication two weeks ago, which led to the change in numbers. But she was unable to provide an explanation for why the daily vaccination numbers continue to decline for yet another seven days.
“Doses are still being counted in the statewide total, but it appears in some cases the county of residence is going blank, and then losing its assigned county on the dashboard,” Cox said.
Even Boone County public health officials were unaware of the problem that may have been causing this decrease in daily vaccination numbers.
“We are aware of the deduplication process, but we don’t have any additional information as to why the number is decreasing,” said Sara Humm, public information specialist for the county Health Department.
Cox said the state Health Department is trying to investigate the root cause of the problem and working with its vendor behind ShowMeVax, the secure data system onto which pharmacies and health care providers in the state upload the immunization records.
“We don’t have a complete answer yet,” Cox said, adding that more information will be provided once the Health Department knows more definitively.
Boone County’s COVID-19 Information Hub reported 362 active cases for the seven days ending Thursday, compared to 358 the previous week.
The total number of new cases for the past week numbered 276, which is a slight increase in comparison to 235 for the week before.
Hospitals in the county retained their green status, which indicated they’re operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers from referring hospitals.
There were a total of 51 hospitalizations, a decrease from 62 last week. Of those currently hospitalized, 17 were Boone County citizens. The week before, 15 Boone County citizens were hospitalized.
Eleven people were receiving intensive case and six patients were on ventilation, the hospitals reported Thursday. This is a decrease from last week, which saw 15 people receiving intensive care and 11 patients on ventilation.