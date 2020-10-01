No one is enforcing Columbia's ordinance requiring individuals to wear masks.
The Columbia Police Department told the Missourian that no tickets have been issued under the city's mask ordinance.
Jeff Pitts, the department's public information officer, said in an email that the "Columbia Police Department responds on complaint driven violations of the ordinance."
When asked why the department is not enforcing the mask ordinance with individuals Pitts said, "The goal is to gain voluntary compliance through education of the health code order."
Local health officials said enforcing the ordinance is complicated.
"We are not really enforcing it with individuals, and the reason is there are exemptions for individuals," Scott Clardy, assistant director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said.
Clardy said people are not asked to carry proof of exemptions with them. "So (if) we go up to someone and say, you're not wearing a mask, you're in violation, and they say, 'I have an exemption,' what do I say? How do I enforce that when I told them that they don't need to carry proof of exemption?"
He said citing people was not the goal of the ordinance. "It was not the council's intent to police individuals," Clardy said.
Leigh Kottwitz, manager of the Office of Neighborhood Services, also confirmed that her office is not enforcing the mask ordinance with individuals.
Betsy Peters, Sixth Ward councilperson, said the goal was to get people to cooperate and wear masks. The council's intention, she said, "is not to punish the individual people."
"Some people do have exemptions because they can't tolerate the mask," she said. "But we are trying to make the public safer by having a mask ordinance, by trying to get everyone wear a mask, so that when you go out shopping, you feel safer, and you have less transmission of the disease."
Second Ward Councilperson Mike Trapp agreed.
"I believe that education and negotiation are always preferable than enforcement," Trapp said. Trapp also said the city's goal should be outreach to groups.
"Is it the best to use our resources to talk to individuals, or to talk to groups and organizations that facilitate mass gathering of people?" he asked. "Obviously, when you can impact lots of people, that's worth more of your time than individual conversation with one person."
Some college towns nationwide have started enforcing mask ordinances.
Clemson, South Carolina, where Clemson University is located, handed out dozens of tickets for mask ordinance violations over one weekend..
In Tuscaloosa, Alabama — home of the University of Alabama's main campus — police are enforcing the ordinance. Twelve people were cited on one recent Saturday night, and others were arrested on charges of obstruction of justice for among other charges, refusing to sign citations stating that they violated the mask ordinance, according to local news reports.
State College, Pennsylvania, home to Penn State University’s main campus, cited 10 people with fines for defying State College mask-wearing ordinance.
State College police Lt. Greg Brauser told the Missourian that the department enforces the ordinance because the City Council passed it.
They enforce it, he said, "just like every ordinance."