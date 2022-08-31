Individuals 12 and older can now receive the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Prior to Aug. 22, Novavax vaccines were only recommended to those aged 18 or older. 

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

