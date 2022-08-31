Individuals 12 and older can now receive the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Prior to Aug. 22, Novavax vaccines were only recommended to those aged 18 or older.
The Novavax vaccine is only offered to people who haven't received any prior COVID-19 vaccine doses and should not be used as a booster vaccine.
Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine and is similar to other vaccines that have been safely used in the U.S. for over 30 years, including the one for Hepatitis B. The initial dose includes two shots, given three to eight weeks apart.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has a limited supply of the vaccine. In an attempt to reduce waste, the vaccine will be given to interested residents. To schedule an appointment, residents will need to fill out a Google form with the necessary information.