Boone County reported 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in total Monday, bringing the county's total number of cases so far to 513.
Meanwhile, Missouri has had a total number of 23,945 positive patients. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 23,856 positive patients were reported with only 424 cases for Boone County Monday. Based on updated information provided by the city of Columbia, the more accurate state number of COVID-19 cases should be 23,945.
Of the positive cases in Boone County, 166 are active, and 414 contacts of those cases are quarantined, according to a status update on COVID-19 in Boone County.
Boone County reported 145 new cases of 921 diagnostic tests last week. The county reported the highest single-day COVID-19 case increase with 39 new cases Thursday.
The COVID-19 positivity rate of Boone County residents reached 15.7% for the week of June 26 to July 2, a "stark" increase compared to the positivity rate that remained steadily at or below 1.4% up until the week of June 12, according to the status update of COVID-19 in Boone County.
About 10% of all Boone County residents have been tested since the first COVID-19 case was identified in March.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services notifies people who have had possible exposure within two or three days. People who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 should immediately begin to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Close contacts of cases are urged to get a COVID-19 test once between day seven and day nine of the quarantine period, according to the status update of COVID-19 in Boone County.
People who have had close contact with an infectious person should begin self-quarantine even if they have worn a face mask.
Testing too soon after exposure could result in a false negative result, and the person can become infectious at any time during the incubation period. Contacts of cases should remain quarantined for the entire 14 days, even if they have tested negative. The person in quarantine should not go to work, school, church, the gym, grocery store, friend's or family's homes, according to the status update of COVID-19 in Boone County.
To slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid close contact with others by social distancing from people outside of your household.
- Wear a mask when around others.
- Follow all guidelines when visiting businesses in Boone County.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Contact your primary care physician or local health care system immediately if you begin to experience any symptoms of COVID-19.