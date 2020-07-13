A total of 24 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County's hospitals Monday.

In comparison, 18 COVID-19 inpatients were reported July 7, and only 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30.

MU Health Care had 19 COVID-19 inpatients at 5 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital.

Boone Hospital Center reported five COVID-19 inpatients Monday, said Jessica Park, communications consultant for Boone Hospital Center.

One patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Truman Veterans’ Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.

Boone County had a total of 764 positive cases, with 318 active cases and three deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday. According to the city of Columbia, 443 people have been released from isolation. 

Of the positive cases, about 41.4% are people ages 15 to 24, according to the city.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying news reporting. Please reach me at feiyusu@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.