A total of 24 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County's hospitals Monday.
In comparison, 18 COVID-19 inpatients were reported July 7, and only 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30.
MU Health Care had 19 COVID-19 inpatients at 5 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital.
Boone Hospital Center reported five COVID-19 inpatients Monday, said Jessica Park, communications consultant for Boone Hospital Center.
One patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Truman Veterans’ Hospital at 11:30 a.m. Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
Boone County had a total of 764 positive cases, with 318 active cases and three deaths as of 5 p.m. Monday. According to the city of Columbia, 443 people have been released from isolation.
Of the positive cases, about 41.4% are people ages 15 to 24, according to the city.