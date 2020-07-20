There were 20 inpatients with COVID-19 in Boone County’s hospitals Monday.

Twenty-four inpatients with COVID-19 in Boone County were reported July 13, and 18 COVID-19 inpatients were reported July 7, according to previous Missourian stories.

MU Health Care had a total of 15 COVID-19 inpatients at 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital.

Boone Hospital Center reported five positive inpatients at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to its website. 

No inpatient veteran with COVID-19 was reported in Truman Veterans’ Hospital Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.

Boone County was reporting 901 positive cases as of 4 p.m. Monday. Of the positive cases, 220 cases are still active and 678 cases have been released from isolation, according to the city of Columbia. 

Three deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Boone County with the third death reported July 13, according to a previous Missourian story.  

As of 4 p.m. Monday, 571 individuals who have had contact with positive cases were in quarantine, according to the city of Columbia. 

