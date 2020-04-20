MU Health Care had four COVID-19 inpatients Monday, according to the hospital.

Truman Veterans’ Hospital has one inpatient with COVID-19, Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at the veterans hospital, said Monday.

Thus far, Boone Hospital Center has not had any COVID-19-positive patients needing inpatient care, the hospital's director of marketing, Ben Cornelius said Monday morning.

The total number of positive cases at 5 p.m. Monday in Boone County  was 83.

  • Active: 9.
  • Recovered: 79.
  • Deaths: 1.
