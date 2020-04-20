MU Health Care had four COVID-19 inpatients Monday, according to the hospital.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital has one inpatient with COVID-19, Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer at the veterans hospital, said Monday.
Thus far, Boone Hospital Center has not had any COVID-19-positive patients needing inpatient care, the hospital's director of marketing, Ben Cornelius said Monday morning.
The total number of positive cases at 5 p.m. Monday in Boone County was 83.
- Active: 9.
- Recovered: 79.
- Deaths: 1.