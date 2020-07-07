A total of 18 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday in Boone County. In comparison, 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30.
MU Health Care reported 17 COVID-19 inpatients as of 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the hospital.
Boone Hospital Center had one COVID-19 inpatient at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jessica Park, communications consultant for Boone Hospital Center, said.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had one COVID-19 inpatient Tuesday, Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for Truman Veterans' Hospital, said.
Boone County had a total of 547 positive cases, 190 of which were still active, as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Of the total positive cases, 355 had been removed from isolation as of Tuesday, according to the city of Columbia.
Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Boone County since the pandemic began.