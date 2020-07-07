A total of 18 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday in Boone County. In comparison, 12 COVID-19 inpatients were reported June 30. 

MU Health Care reported 17 COVID-19 inpatients as of 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the hospital

Boone Hospital Center had one COVID-19 inpatient at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jessica Park, communications consultant for Boone Hospital Center, said.

Truman Veterans’ Hospital had one COVID-19 inpatient Tuesday, Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for Truman Veterans' Hospital, said.

Boone County had a total of 547 positive cases, 190 of which were still active, as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Of the total positive cases, 355 had been removed from isolation as of Tuesday, according to the city of Columbia

Two deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Boone County since the pandemic began.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying news reporting. Please reach me at feiyusu@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.