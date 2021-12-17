The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services identified the presence of the omicron variant in wastewater samples Friday. The samples were collected Dec. 7 and 8 from Buchanan County and Jackson County.
The omicron variant was first detected in Missouri on Dec. 3.
DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf encouraged Missourians to get vaccinated in a news release to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As we anticipated, due to the known high transmissibility, the omicron variant is in Missouri communities,” Kauerauf said in the release. “Understanding that omicron is in our state, we need to continue to be vigilant in taking proven measures to protect ourselves from this and the delta virus that continues to be the dominant variant."
Kauerauf also encouraged people to get tested before seeing family and to be cautious of symptoms.
"If you’re not feeling well, stay home and don’t risk getting your loved ones sick. Families and friends should discuss prior to gathering this holiday season what precautions should be taken before you get together," Kauerauf said in the release.
Health experts do not yet know the severity of disease caused by the omicron variant, according to the release.