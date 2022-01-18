With record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Boone County and at MU, the university is beginning its spring semester with no mask mandate or new COVID-19 guidelines.
In a recent Board of Curators meeting, University of Missouri System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi proposed a mask mandate but was voted down. Choi said he would not ask the board to reconsider. A recent update from Choi named no new policies or guidelines regarding COVID-19 but urged students to take precautions such as masking and social distancing.
Boone County has reported record-breaking COVID-19 numbers in the past several weeks, with new reported cases peaking at 758 last Thursday. MU has also reported record highs, with 234 active student cases Monday — its third-highest number of cases since the pandemic began, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.
Music education student Alexis Waltrip said she was shocked MU had not made changes to its COVID-19 policies going into the semester.
“I’m glad that they’re still promoting people to equip themselves with safety precautions that they’re comfortable with, but I was pretty surprised coming back into the semester that they weren’t taking more (precautions),” Waltrip said. “I do know that there are some professors who are creating different guidelines.”
Ellie Lin, a second-year journalism student, said the lack of policy changes reflects poorly on how MU treats its students.
“More than anything, I think it just says that their priorities are not with students,” Lin said. “I don’t necessarily know where it says their priorities are, but I feel like it’s not with students’ health and safety. I kind of wish that we had that vaccine mandate or that mask mandate.”
Lin said she was concerned about the university’s apparent indifference about the pandemic. MU is one of two universities in the state without a mask requirement, Choi pointed out at the last curator meeting. Some universities, including Stephens College and Columbia College, began the semester online.
“I also just think the non-response is the worst part. The failure to acknowledge the pandemic is still going on and that it’s still a big issue,” Lin added.
Clara Plass, a biology student, said she thinks MU is hoping for herd immunity among students.
“I think they’re just banking on the fact that students are going to get sick, recover, and then everything will be fine instead of trying to stop it before it starts,” Plass said.