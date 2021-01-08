Boone County reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, this brings the total active case count to 874. 

One more person died in Boone County from COVID-19 related causes, according to a tweet Friday from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. The person was in the 80+ age group. There have been 61 total deaths in the county due to COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. 

Hospitals in Boone County remain at a yellow status as of Friday evening. This indicates that they are operating within normal capacity but are delaying some non-emergency procedures and transfers. 

Also as of Friday, there are 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. This is down from from Monday, when 118 people were hospitalized due to the virus. Thirty-two of the people currently hospitalized are Boone County residents. 

The percent of county residents hospitalized is also down from Monday. As of Friday, about 29% of the cases were Boone County residents. Earlier in the week on Monday, it was about 34%.

The state of Missouri updated its dashboard Friday, reflecting data for the seven day period of Dec. 30 through Jan. 5. In that period, 18,187 new cases of COVID-19 were identified.  Sixty-six Missourians died from the virus in that same period. 

There are 50 active student cases and 28 active faculty cases at MU, according to the university's dashboard.

