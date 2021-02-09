One person died from COVID-19 Tuesday according to a tweet by Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services. The person was in the 75 to 79 age group.

This brought Boone County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 72. 

The tweet also said there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 304 total active cases in the county Tuesday. 

Hospital capacity was at a green status, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. This means hospitals are operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers.

  Sara Sammons is a General Assignment reporter at the Missourian.

  Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism.

