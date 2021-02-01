One COVID-19 death was recorded in Boone County Monday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services department.
The person was in the 80-plus age group.
Boone County has had a total of 70 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Boone County COVID-19 information hub.
There were 28 new cases reported Monday. The county has had a total of 16,648 cases, and 469 of them were active Monday.
Overall, there were 61 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals Monday, 23 of whom were Boone County citizens. Of the total inpatients, there were 24 people in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.
In comparison, on Jan. 29, the health department reported 57 new cases in a tweet, for a total of 603 active cases.
Hospital capacity was green, meaning hospitals were operating within full bed capacity and accepting patient transfers.
MU Health Care had zero inpatients who have tested positive or are awaiting results.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had 15 inpatients with COVID-19, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday.
As of Monday, there were 50 active MU student cases of COVID-19 and 16 active staff cases, according to the MU COVID-19 dashboard.