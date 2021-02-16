One person died from COVID-19 in Boone County Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
The person was in the 10-19 age group.
This brought Boone County's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 74.
There were 14 people hospitalized in Boone County due to COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the county's information hub.
Thirty people tested positive Tuesday, which is significantly more than the previous few days' numbers: Seven people tested positive Monday, and 13 tested positive Sunday.
The county's hospitals were at a green status Tuesday, meaning they are operating within their licensed bed capacities and are accepting patient transfers.
A total of 13 positive patients were in the county's intensive care units.