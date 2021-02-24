One COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Health Department.
The person was 80 or older. This brings the county's total number of COVID-19 deaths to 76.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department also reported 33 new cases of the virus Wednesday, putting the county at 168 active cases. There have been 17,383 total cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.
Local hospitals had 29 patients who were COVID-19 positive Wednesday, eight of whom were Boone County residents, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. There were 12 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators.
Hospitals were at a green status, meaning they were operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers.