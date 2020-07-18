Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a one-day youth ham show and auction Saturday replaced the event at the annual Boone County Fair.
The county fair was canceled in June due to concerns about crowd size and social distancing. Elaine George, the chairperson of Saturday’s ham show and auction, sent letters to those who had attended the show and auction in the previous years and others interested in offering support to the youth in the county in an effort to recruit a crowd.
Matthew Vaughn, 18, arrived early to watch the judging. He has been preparing his country cured hams since last winter.
Starting in December, Vaughn cut off the fresh meat, rubbed salt, black pepper and sugar on it and hung it for the winter.
In April, he took the ham down and started trimming it. A week before the ham show, he washed the ham and trimmed it into a better shape.
Vaughn said the curing process requires a lot of skills and effort. One of the challenges for him was to combat the cold winter weather.
“When the temperature is low, the meat is likely to be frozen, and it will inhibit the curing,” he said. “Sometimes, you will need to put your meat in a refrigerator during winter so the environment will not be too low for curing.”
The event is open to participants from 5 to 21 years old and helps children and youth develop responsibility, George said.
“They are responsible for the whole process themselves,” she said. “And they can also get the knowledge of where the meat we eat come from.”
Participants drop off their meat in an appointed place, George said. This year, there were 105 hams received in total. Last year, there were 185 entries , according to a previous article from Missourian.
Andrew Clarke, a professor of food science at MU, was a judge for the event Saturday. There are eight categories used to evaluate the quality of the country hams, including eye appeal, outside color, skin smoothness, fitting, trim, firmness, meatiness and aroma.
In the first round, Clarke gave scores in the first seven categories. He held up a ham and turned it around to see its outlook. He patted the ham and pressed it to see its firmness.
Clarke said this is a difficult area for him to rate since it is a subjective one. He expects neither too soft nor too hard for the firmness of the meat.
Clarke uses a needle for the second round of his judging process. He stabs the needle into every ham and smells it after he pulls out the needle. He then gives scores on the aroma and wipes the smell on the needle off with a towel before stabbing it into another ham.
George contacted the participants with the highest scores for the ham auction to be held Saturday evening. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, she prepared masks and hand sanitizers for the attendees . The other participants will learn their scores Sunday.
Last year’s champion ham sold for $1,200, George said.