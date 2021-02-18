One person in the 80-plus age group died of COVID-19 Thursday and there were 41 new cases recorded, according to a tweet from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County to 75. There are now 187 active cases of the virus in the county.
There were 35 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county Thursday, according to the county's information hub. Fourteen of those patients were in the ICU, and five were on ventilators.
The county's hospitals were at a green status Thursday, meaning they are operating within their licensed bed capacities and are accepting patient transfers.