One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Boone County on Friday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The deceased was in the 80+ age group and died July 15, according to the tweet. This was the second COVID-19 death in Boone County in July.
This brings the total to 119 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County, with the majority of deaths in the 80+ age group.
There were 78 cases recorded Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 781.
Of those active cases, 95 were hospitalized in Boone County and 24 were Boone County residents. There were 38 total patients in Boone County's ICUs on Friday.
Hospitals were operating at yellow capacity Friday, meaning there were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.
There have been 20,996 total COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the information hub.
Missouri was identified as a high-risk area of the country by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the Missourian has reported. Due to increasing positivity rates and the transmissibility of the Delta variant, the CDC is now urging people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.