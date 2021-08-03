One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Boone County on Tuesday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The deceased was in the 80+ age group and died July 20, according to the tweet. This was the third COVID-19 death in Boone County in July.
This brings the total to 120 COVID-19 deaths in Boone County, with the majority of the deaths in the 80+ age group.
There were 85 cases recorded Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 849.
There were 108 hospitalized in Boone County and 29 were Boone County residents. There were 43 total patients in Boone County's ICUs on Tuesday.
Hospitals were operating at yellow capacity Tuesday, meaning they were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.
There have been 21,205 total COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to the information hub.