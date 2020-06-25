MU Health Care reopened its Quick Care location at Hy-Vee on West Broadway for the first time since its closure in March due to COVID-19.

The other two Mizzou Quick Care clinics inside Hy-Vee locations on Conley Road and Nifong Boulevard remain closed with the possibility of reopening within the next few months, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

The Quick Care location is offering in-person and online visits, but walk-in visits are not allowed and the clinic lobby remains closed, according to the release.

Some minor conditions are being treated with virtual visits, while others can be treated both in clinics and online. Patients can visit the website to reserve a spot. 

COVID-19 assessments will be conducted virtually, and patients must sign up for a virtual visit to be screened to receive a clinician's order before getting a test at the drive-thru testing site.

For more information, visit the MU Health Care website.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

