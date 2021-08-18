One death related to COVID-19 was reported in Boone County on Wednesday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The person was in the 80+ age group and died Aug. 14, according to the tweet. This brought the total deaths in Boone County to 131.
Total deaths in the state of Missouri surpassed 10,000 last Thursday, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
There were 648 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 127 people hospitalized in Boone County Hospitals. Of those, 16 are Boone County residents. Thirty-two people required intensive care, and 11 were on hospital ventilators, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub.
Hospitals were operating at yellow capacity Wednesday, meaning they were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.