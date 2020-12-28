One person in Boone County died from COVID-19-related causes Wednesday, bringing the county total to 53 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported the death Monday. The person was over 80. Deaths may be reported later than they occurred because of the time it takes to upload the person’s death certificate to the state’s system, according to the county’s Information Hub.
Statewide deaths due to COVID-19 surpassed 5,000 on Dec. 22. The total for Missouri stood at 5,316 Monday.
The Boone County COVID-19 dashboard reported 93 new cases Monday, up from 60 daily cases Dec. 21. There were 686 active COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon.
After a holiday break, the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub returned to updating hospital statuses Monday.
The status Monday afternoon was “yellow,” showing hospitals in Boone County were operating within normal capacity but delaying some non-emergency transfers or procedures.
On Monday, 129 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 37 of them were Boone County residents. Of those hospitalized, 28 patients required intensive care and 13 were on hospital ventilators.
MU Health Care reported 40 hospital inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 and 42 inpatients with pending diagnoses. This was down from 55 hospital inpatients the previous week.
Boone Hospital Center reported 38 positive inpatients — down from 48 the week before.Truman Veterans’ Hospital did not respond Monday to an email about the number of positive inpatients. MU will not update its case statistics for students and staff until Tuesday.