Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported another death due to COVID-19 in a tweet Thursday.

The person was in the 55-to-59 age group and died Aug. 7. This brings the county's total COVID-19-related deaths to 137 since the pandemic began.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 537 active cases in Boone County, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. The county's hospitals had 119 patients, 18 of them Boone County residents. Thirty-six patients required intensive care, and 13 were on a ventilator.

Hospital capacity was at yellow status, meaning hospitals are operating within standard capacity but are delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures. 

