The National Guard, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, began open COVID-19 testing Monday morning in the Hickman High School parking lot.
Free community testing was scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Hickman. Missouri residents can register on the DHSS website; all appointments are currently full, but a waiting list is available.
Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning told the Columbia City Council on Monday evening that 721 individuals had been tested at Hickman. Not all were necessarily residents of Boone County because the state program allowed any resident to be tested, she added.
Boone County resident Noel Kopriva signed up for testing because she felt it was her “civic duty.”
“With all of the misinformation out there, I think it is important to get an accurate idea of how many cases we have,” Kopriva said.
After going through the testing line, Kopriva thought the experience was efficient overall.
“Everyone was very nice and professional and it was very well organized,” she said. “The actual test was pretty uncomfortable, but it was quick.”
According to a DHSS press release, Missouri residency is the only requirement; you do not have to be a resident of the county you are tested in, or be experiencing any symptoms.
The Boone County testing event is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s testing plan announced on May 21. According to the DHSS, the goal is to test around 10,000 people over a 10-day period in six different counties.