JEFFERSON CITY — Protesters gathered outside the state Capitol Tuesday calling on Gov. Mike Parson to lift a statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order.
“We’re fighting for our constitutional rights and our freedoms,” protestor Zina Hackworth said.
The protest was organized by Reopen Missouri, a Facebook group that has accrued thousands of members. More than 100 supporters gathered Tuesday, joined by many more who showed their support from their cars in a paradelike fashion around the Capitol.
Polls show that a majority of Americans agree with the government’s social distancing orders, and a separate online rally was organized Tuesday in Columbia in support of those measures.
There have been protests in several states,however, where demonstrators have demanded the government reopen all businesses.
Several speakers addressed the crowd before marching to the governor’s mansion nearby.
“You quarantine the sick,” said rally speaker Dave Day, a talk show host from St. Louis. “You don’t quarantine the healthy!”
Parson, whose stay-at-home order expires May 3, later told reporters he never heard the protestors.
Samantha Smith, who attended the protest, said the state should be reopened to help the economy.
“I think we need to take precautions, but I think we need to open back up our state so our businesses can continue,” Smith said. “We will continue to be safe, we will continue to keep the vulnerable at home and keep those that are sick at home, but the well need to go back to work to keep our economy and freedom.”
Protest organizer Josh Schisler had said in a press release that attendees should maintain social distancing measures. However, the majority of protestors did not wear masks and were close together.
Schisler, a former legislative aid, said he was happy with the turnout. “There’s no more excuses for Parson to just sit around,” he said. “He better open the state soon.”
Also Tuesday, an online rally was held in support of the stay-at-home measures.
Renee Hoagenson, a former congressional candidate from Columbia, hosted the Missourians for a Safe Economic Recovery Online Rally on Facebook to address the dangers of lifting the order on businesses and health care workers.
Hoagenson addressed the concerns of protesters and said that quarantined life has been challenging but that the potential consequences of reopening too early outweigh those challenges.
While individuals have to figure out ways to work around difficulties during this pandemic, businesses are suffering, too. Sara El-Toumi, owner of Salon Nefisa in Columbia, spoke about the challenges her business has faced.
El-Toumi has had to have tough conversations as a business owner, including telling her staff that the salons were going to be closed until reopening is a safe option.
“Making that statement to them was very difficult, very emotional to say. You know you don’t want to have to take the right to work away from anybody,” El-Toumi said. She said they are already trying to figure out how operations will work once the salons can open again.
El-Toumi said that as a business owner she wants businesses to be able to reopen but that the safety of public needs to be ensured before doing so.
Part of this issue is that there is a lot of uncertainty about when it will be safe for people to go back out. Sam McAninch, a critical safety nurse in Greene County, said there are still a lot of unknowns about COVID-19 and that stay-at-home orders give health care workers time to prepare.
“This disease is serious,” she said. “It affects not only the old, elderly and sickly. It affects everybody.”
Missourian reporter Seth Bodine and KOMU reporter Daniel Perrault contributed to this report.