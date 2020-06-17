The resident who tested positive for COVID-19 at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace is now confirmed to be negative for the virus.
Two verification tests on the person came back negative, and the original test now has been deemed inconclusive, according to a news release from the facility.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has told the senior living facility that it may lift in-room quarantines for all residents, return the tested resident and roommate to their former room and that testing the entire facility is no longer necessary.
The facility will still prohibit visitors from entering the facility and halt group activities. Those restrictions have been in place since March 13.
When the resident originally tested positive for COVID-19, the facility moved the resident and roommate to a special care unit to be quarantined from the rest of the facility. All other residents were placed under in-room quarantine.