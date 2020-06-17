The resident who tested positive for COVID-19 at The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace is now confirmed to be negative for the virus.

Two verification tests on the person came back negative, and the original test now has been deemed inconclusive, according to a news release from the facility.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has told the senior living facility that it may lift in-room quarantines for all residents, return the tested resident and roommate to their former room and that testing the entire facility is no longer necessary.

The facility will still prohibit visitors from entering the facility and halt group activities. Those restrictions have been in place since March 13.

When the resident originally tested positive for COVID-19, the facility moved the resident and roommate to a special care unit to be quarantined from the rest of the facility. All other residents were placed under in-room quarantine.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying data journalism. Reach me at bs2t6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.