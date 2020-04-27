The federal agency that enforces worker safety is investigating working conditions at a meat processing plant in Milan, where workers have complained that steps have not been taken to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
A spokesman for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency said OSHA’s investigation is ongoing.
Attorneys for Smithfield Foods, which operates the Farmland Foods plant in Milan, are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the plant over working conditions, saying in light of the investigation that OSHA is tasked with enforcing worker safety issues.
In the lawsuit, the Rural Community Workers Alliance and an anonymous worker asked the court to order Smithfield to implement safety measures such as personal protective equipment, social distancing, hand washing stations and breaks to use them, tissues, an adjusted sick leave policy and more.
Line workers don’t have time to cover or clean their faces in the case of a cough or sneeze, the lawsuit alleges. The Smithfield employees also reported crowded working conditions and common areas where it has been impossible to socially distance.
Lawyers for Smithfield asked the judge Friday to dismiss the case, or at least to give them one more week to respond, arguing that OSHA should be the sole investigator of any accusations of workplace safety issues.
The judge granted the company an extra two days to prepare its response; Smithfield lawyers now have until noon Wednesday, and a hearing is scheduled Thursday.
“Given the concerning and time-sensitive nature of plaintiffs’ allegations, coupled with the fact that Smithfield’s response to this Court will likely address the same information as its response to OSHA, this court finds that a week-long extension unnecessarily delays this action,” U.S District Court Judge Greg Kays wrote.
Axel Fuentes, director of the Rural Community Workers Alliance, a labor advocacy organization that works with the Smithfield employees in Milan, said he is unaware of an OSHA complaint, but that his organization encourages workers to advocate for themselves and provides OSHA contact information to employees.
Sullivan County, where the plant is located, had no reported cases of coronavirus as of 2 p.m. Monday.
The U.S. Department of Labor issued an interim response plan for the coronavirus pandemic on April 13. Meat processing plants are considered a medium-risk environment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA issued specific guidelines Sunday for meat processing workers and employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter to the judge, Smithfield lawyers said the plant is complying with these guidelines.
The Missourian originally reported on unsafe conditions in the plant on April 16 after 70 workers signed a letter to management asking for many of the same measures that the lawsuit requests. Hours after the Missourian published that story, Smithfield began handing out masks to its workers.
The company now says it is providing masks to workers in all of its facilities. Fuentes said workers have told him they now have access to masks at work.
Smithfield also installed plexiglass barriers between line workers and started taking employees’ temperatures at the entrance. To account for absences due to coronavirus, the company adjusted the policy around its $500 bonus for perfect attendance in the month of April, which Fuentes said was originally incentivizing employees to come to work even if they are sick.
Meat processing plants have had some of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the country. A Smithfield plant in Sioux City, South Dakota, shut down in mid-April when hundreds of its employees tested positive for coronavirus. Smithfield then shut down its plants in Martin City, Missouri, and Cudahy, Wisconsin, because those facilities rely on raw materials from Sioux City, the company said in a news release.
On Friday, the company announced it is temporarily closing its Monmouth, Illinois, facility because a “small portion” of its 1,700 employees tested positive for COVID-19.