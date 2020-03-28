To answer the age-old question: Panic-buying the eggs came before panic-buying the chickens this year, though people have been doing both.
Employees at Orscheln Farm & Home, Tractor Supply Co. and Bourn Feed & Supply said people have been flocking to buy the birds in unusual numbers compared to previous years, leading to an increase in sales.
Bourn Feed & Supply owner Mike Quast said the store is selling out of chicks in a matter of hours.
"Every time we've ordered, we've sold out same day," he said. "Last year, they'd be 4, 5, 6 weeks old before we even sold them. This year, they're approximately 36 hours old and they're gone. They get shipped one day, they get to us the next day and they're gone that day."
Orscheln Farm & Home Assistant Store Manager Taylor Alexander said her store has had the same experience, with chicks being sold out almost as soon as they come in. Chad Grubb, Tractor Supply Co. team lead, said though he's noticed less of a dramatic increase in sales, chicks have definitely been selling slightly faster than usual.
Quast and Grubb both attributed this increase to people's concern over food staples, including eggs, disappearing off the shelves at local grocery stores.
"Now, a lot of folks are probably a little concerned of our reality in the world today and are probably getting birds to have eggs in their backyard and not have to worry about going to the grocery store," Quast said.
He noted that garden seed sales are up as well, indicating that people are also planting fruits and vegetables to sustain themselves.
Although Jessica Pryor had been wanting to raise birds since before the pandemic began, this was an added bonus for her when she brought home 11 chicks Thursday.
"If the stores close down, at least we can still feed the kids," she said.
Before rushing out to buy newly hatched chicks, though, it's important to consider the fact that it takes about six months before the average chicken starts laying eggs, long outlasting the current 30 day stay-at-home order in place in Boone County.
Chicks also take time, effort and money, just like any other animal. Mary Ellen Kerr has raised chickens for 10 to 15 years and recently bought some online from Cackle Hatchery after having trouble finding any locally. She said she's worried about people knowing how to take care of them.
"I'm hoping that whoever's buying the chickens either knows how or has a good friend to mentor them through it," she said.
Quast and Alexander both said they also have concerns about first-time chicken owners but are happy to answer questions and help out as much as they can.
Quast said new owners should be fine because chickens are relatively simple to raise, though people should still do their homework.
"Chickens are pretty easy to raise, they really really are," he said. "The toughest part is the first two months. As long as you keep them warm, keep fresh food and water in front of them, you've got nothing to worry about."
This may not be easy for everyone, however, especially people living in the suburbs as opposed to on farms. Chickens should also be bought at least in pairs, if not larger numbers, because they are flock animals. Columbia allows residents to own up to six hens at a time.
"I would say starting chickens from pullets, just-hatched eggs, it's a good experience but not cost effective," Alexander said. "If you were to get chickens that are already laying, then you're already producing something that's of use to you and you're not having to go to the store and buy a dozen eggs for $3.26."
Having an egg-laying hen, Grubb said, can be cheaper than trying to find eggs in stores in some cases. Plus, there's the invaluable experiences that come with.
"Realistically, during pandemics or even just in general, prices and markets are getting exponentially high," he said. "And it is cheaper to have chickens and almost, like, victory gardens for your homes to learn self-sustainability. It's also good for the kids to learn for survival, just in case markets and stores do start closing, like they have been."
Quast said he thinks everyone who can buy a bird, should.
"Birds are awesome," he said. "You get fresh eggs every day. If you're an egg person, it's a beautiful thing. There's no reason not to have birds, period. If you're allowed to have them, I would have them."