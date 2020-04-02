The U.S. Census Bureau has delayed or extended most of the deadlines for its 2020 population count in response to growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the bureau.
The census’ self-response phase, as well as deadlines for in-person interviews, counting people who live in group settings and mobile questionnaire assistance, were either extended or delayed by two weeks each. Other deadlines, such as those for counting the homeless and people who use soup kitchens or similar establishments, have been pushed back a month.
The bureau is also suspending field operations such as in-person interviews until April 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The city-county partnership Boone County Counts has been working on outreach efforts to improve Boone County’s self-response rate over the past few weeks. The pandemic, however, has thrown up numerous road blocks, such as the cancellation of in-person events at the Columbia Public Library, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, the Daniel Boone Building and the Sanford-Kimpton Health Department building.
To counter some of these cancellations, the partnership plans to reallocate some of the money budgeted for those events to social media efforts to promote self-response to the census, Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm said. Facebook, however, has tagged many of its intended promotions as political, forcing the partnership to jump through extra hoops to promote its posts.
Humm said Facebook asked her to send a photo of her driver’s license, answer security questions and wait for a verification number to be sent by mail before she could move forward with the partnership’s promotion. She hopes to be authorized within the next few days.
In an effort to count those without access to the internet at home, Boone County Counts planned on designating certain public spaces — such as specific computers at the library — for responding to the census, according to previous Missourian reporting. The U.S. Census Bureau also planned to send out mobile units to perform counts in low-response areas. Both measures have been pushed back to reduce the frequency of in-person contact.
Adjustments by the U.S. Census Bureau are intended to protect the health and safety of the public and census employees, to comply with guidelines from federal, state and local health authorities and to ensure a complete and accurate count, according to the same news release.
As of Wednesday, 44.6% of Boone County households had responded to the census, which is lower than other areas of the state. In St. Louis County, for example, nearly 52% had responded. Boone County’s response rate is trending higher than the state and national averages, which were 43.2% and 41.3%, respectively.
“We’re hoping, with people being home, that will maybe be good for our numbers,” Humm said.
Humm also tried to clear up confusion about how college students who might have moved back to their hometowns for the remainder of the semester should respond to the census. MU has been using social media to suggest students use their Columbia address.
Humm said students should respond based on where they spend most of their time. The Census Bureau's "where you are on April 1" guideline refers mostly to transitory groups, people experiencing homelessness or kids splitting time between parents, she said.
That's different for students, Humm said.
"Suppose April 1 happened during spring break and you were traveling. You wouldn't respond with where you are on April 1, because you don't spend most of your time there," she said. "You would still respond with your Columbia address because that's where you live for the majority of the year."