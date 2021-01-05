In 2003, Erin Hanson played one of the featured dancers in the dream sequence of "Oklahoma" for the Performing Arts for Children's Education (PACE) youth theater company that was established in January of that year.
Every summer from then until her senior year of high school in 2007, Hanson performed in musicals with PACE. She also was a stage manager, a "child wrangler" who looked after little kids involved in productions and part of PACE's youth board.
Hanson is now in her early 30s and said that she still has friends from her time at PACE.
On Sunday, PACE announced in a Facebook post that it was closing immediately because of a lack of funding due to cancellations forced by COVID-19.
"Nobody wanted to see it happen," former PACE business manager Sarah McAnelly said.
As a nonprofit, PACE relied on tuition, grants, donations and ticket sales for revenue. It applied to Boone County for assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act but was denied, McAnelly said.
"Being able to sell tickets is what keeps us afloat," McAnelly said.
PACE's last large performance was "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" in December 2019. PACE closed down in March 2020 because of the pandemic. It was just a few weeks away from performing "The Fairy Tale Courtroom" when McAnelly pulled the cast and canceled the production.
During the summer, PACE held several Adventure Drama Camps focused on movies such as "Peter Pan," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "The Greatest Showman." It also had an improv group and a production class, but the income from those small programs just wasn't enough, McAnelly said.
Columbia resident Molly Cool's daughter Layla attended "The Greatest Showman" drama camp over the summer. Cool was disappointed to hear about the closure and said Layla was hoping to do more with PACE.
Moberly resident Bonnie Carter is also among those feeling the loss. She used to drive to Columbia with her son Jeromy so he could participate in PACE productions.
"They poured into the kids and loved those kids," Carter said.
Jeromy's first role with PACE was as the dwarf, Ori, in a 2011 production of "The Hobbit." He was 11 at the time.
Jeromy developed his love for theater because of PACE. Carter said it taught him a lot about teamwork, perseverance and working through both disappointments and joys.
Erin Hanson's favorite PACE production was "Cats" in 2007. She played Grizabella, one of the main roles. The whole production had an '80s diner atmosphere, and cast members donned colorful makeup and wigs.
Hanson said PACE was "very community focused, very supportive, very much about making us the best artists that we could be at that age."
Hanson's last PACE performance in 2007 was in "Zink the Zebra," a production about a young girl with cancer who dealt with her terminal illness by coming up with zebras as imaginary friends.
Hanson performed as the voice for a deaf actor in the play. Dressed in black, Hanson would stand still and verbalize the emotions her deaf colleague conveyed with her body and sign language.
"It made me really sad to see that we were losing one of those pillars of youth theater in Columbia," Hanson said.
Debbie Baldwin and Angela Howard created PACE to expose Columbia youth to theater as an art form.
"We wanted humble actors. We wanted kids who worked hard. And it didn't have a lot to do with how much talent you had as much as how hard you would work," Baldwin said.
Baldwin worked as PACE's co-artistic director and co-creator until 2007, when she moved to Colorado. Howard stayed with PACE for about the next 10 years.
To Baldwin, youth theater offers a unique chance for children to belong.
"You're just automatically accepted," she said. "You don't have to have the longest legs. You don't have to be the prettiest. You don't have to be the smartest, although they're always very smart. There's just a place for everybody in theater."