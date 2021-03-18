It has been a full year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked readers to share their memories of life before the pandemic and when they realized things were shifting.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity. 

Jessica Fitzgerald walks through campus

Jessica Fitzgerald, 19, walks through MU campus in her mask.

"My last normal moment before the COVID-19 pandemic was at a crowded restaurant and where everyone was maskless. Classes had just been canceled for the next two days, and I did not have my biology lab the next day and was happy. Little did I know it would be the last time I would be with my friends for the next 5 months." 

Jessica Fitzgerald, 19

Chenoa Allen attended a circus retreat
Chenoa Allen, 35, attended a circus retreat in Wisconsin during the first weekend of March 2020. 

The first weekend in March, I traveled to Wisconsin for a circus retreat weekend. Many of my friends there and I work in public health, so we all knew it was our last hurrah before everything shut down.

— Chenoa Allen, 35

During True/False, people were saying they didn’t want to hug or shake hands. There was hand sanitizer everywhere.

— Sarah Parks, 36

Zhengyang Li poses with Starry Night

Zhengyang Li, 21, poses with Van Gogh’s Starry Night Over the Rhone.

I still remembered the day when I started realizing how serious the pandemic would be. It was on the afternoon of March 11, 2020. I was talking with my adviser about the classes I was going to take for the summer and fall semesters. After our conversation, I remembered that my adviser checked her phone and told me that we probably would be online for the rest of the semester. I was so surprised, and then my email was filled with my instructors' emails saying the next class would be canceled until further notification about adjustment. When I walked back to my dorm, I could see that everyone on the street was talking about that, and on my social media, everyone was posting the related content. Some of my friends seemed to be happy about going online, and we all expected the pandemic would disappear this summer, just like SARS in 2003. However, obviously, we were wrong. 

— Zhengyang Li, 21

Cassie Brandt and her husband

Cassie Brandt, 31, and her husband on their flight back from Munich in March 2020 after President Trump announced the national emergency and travel ban.

We were in a chocolate-themed cafe in Berlin on March 13, drinking fancy hot chocolates. My husband was in the bathroom, and the waiter and I were chatting when he told me the German government had just announced the first steps of a shutdown. Earlier that morning, Trump had declared the National Emergency and Travel Ban, but we had learned US citizens were fine to return and hadn't been too concerned since our return flight was on March 16. We hadn't heard anything about our flight status when I went to the airline's website and saw that our transatlantic route (Stockholm to Chicago) was no longer operating, effective immediately. That's when my heart sank, and the priority became getting home ASAP. Ultimately, we were able to get home on March 15, got through CDC screening at O'Hare and became the first people we knew to have a real 14-day quarantine at our home in Columbia.

— Cassie Brandt, 31

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2019 Studying print and digital journalism Reach me at kadthd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Managing editor for digital and director of community outreach for the Columbia Missourian and associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism

Recommended for you