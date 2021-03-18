It has been a full year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. We asked readers to share their memories of life before the pandemic and when they realized things were shifting.
Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.
"My last normal moment before the COVID-19 pandemic was at a crowded restaurant and where everyone was maskless. Classes had just been canceled for the next two days, and I did not have my biology lab the next day and was happy. Little did I know it would be the last time I would be with my friends for the next 5 months."
— Jessica Fitzgerald, 19
The first weekend in March, I traveled to Wisconsin for a circus retreat weekend. Many of my friends there and I work in public health, so we all knew it was our last hurrah before everything shut down.
— Chenoa Allen, 35
During True/False, people were saying they didn’t want to hug or shake hands. There was hand sanitizer everywhere.
— Sarah Parks, 36
I still remembered the day when I started realizing how serious the pandemic would be. It was on the afternoon of March 11, 2020. I was talking with my adviser about the classes I was going to take for the summer and fall semesters. After our conversation, I remembered that my adviser checked her phone and told me that we probably would be online for the rest of the semester. I was so surprised, and then my email was filled with my instructors' emails saying the next class would be canceled until further notification about adjustment. When I walked back to my dorm, I could see that everyone on the street was talking about that, and on my social media, everyone was posting the related content. Some of my friends seemed to be happy about going online, and we all expected the pandemic would disappear this summer, just like SARS in 2003. However, obviously, we were wrong.
— Zhengyang Li, 21
We were in a chocolate-themed cafe in Berlin on March 13, drinking fancy hot chocolates. My husband was in the bathroom, and the waiter and I were chatting when he told me the German government had just announced the first steps of a shutdown. Earlier that morning, Trump had declared the National Emergency and Travel Ban, but we had learned US citizens were fine to return and hadn't been too concerned since our return flight was on March 16. We hadn't heard anything about our flight status when I went to the airline's website and saw that our transatlantic route (Stockholm to Chicago) was no longer operating, effective immediately. That's when my heart sank, and the priority became getting home ASAP. Ultimately, we were able to get home on March 15, got through CDC screening at O'Hare and became the first people we knew to have a real 14-day quarantine at our home in Columbia.
— Cassie Brandt, 31
This is a pic from the last day of studio life as we had come to know it (3/3/20). We wrapped shooting all episodes for March (most of which never aired because the event being plugged was eventually canceled) a week before everything changed. #badtiming pic.twitter.com/D2FMbbJKAT— Paul Pepper KBIA (@PaulPepperKBIA) February 26, 2021
A few classmates and I pitched a podcast idea to @globaljourn about this thing called “coronavirus” and how reporters across the country were covering it. A few weeks later, MU went fully remote and reporting on the virus suddenly became the new normal.— Brendan Hall (@HallReports) February 26, 2021
I drove a uhaul to Columbia from out-of-state and moved everything inside the house I rented. When I went to return it that afternoon on the business loop, it was like my new hometown was a ghost town. It was first day of lockdown.— Jason (@HellOnPaws) February 26, 2021