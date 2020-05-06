Pandemic upsetting wedding plans? Couples learn to adapt

The Monday before their Saturday wedding, national protocols recommended that no event be held with more than 50 people. A few days later, that number dropped to 25.
The couple decided to forgo their dream wedding at Emerson Fields, a stylish event venue in Excello. Instead, they opted for a small ceremony with just a few guests at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Garden and a luncheon at the City of Refuge building in Columbia.
The couple did film their wedding, and additional guests joined the ceremony via FaceTime. But Katelyn Welch said she’s sad that more of her own and her new husband’s families weren’t able to celebrate with them.
Weddings have been just one of the many social gatherings either downsized or put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended canceling any large gatherings until at least mid-May.
Wedding plans in the works for on average of at least a year have been flipped upside down, and couples, along with the wedding industry, have been forced to adapt.
Although there were no travel bans before the Welches’ March 21 wedding and only recommendations about event sizes, the couple decided not to ask their guests to travel to Columbia.
“When we look back though, we still had a wonderful day together,” Katelyn Welch said. “For us, it wasn’t about the wedding. It was just about the marriage. I did not think any less of my wedding day.”
She said she was lucky her vendors — Florissimo event florist, Reinhardt Circle planners, Image Makers Salon and Spa, and Morgan Lee Photography — were flexible with the abrupt change in plans, even though the days leading up to the wedding were stressful.
Taylor Kelty and June Van Le had to move their wedding date from May 9 to July 10 this year because of the pandemic.
Their excitement turned into anxiety two months ahead of their original wedding date as they followed the rollout of CDC guidelines, Van Le said.
“It was a time we had to make a decision about what we were going to do, but we didn’t have the information to do that,” she said.
Kelty said he was afraid it would be impossible to reschedule the day because so many businesses had temporarily closed, but Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Les Bourgeois Vineyards and Hy-Vee were all accommodating.
Wedding invitations, decorations and party favors had to be reordered and rewritten because of the date change, but the couple has remained upbeat.
“People will see the cross-out and go, ‘Oh, that was supposed to be the date,’” Van Le said.
Still, Kelty emphasized the importance of finding the positives in the situation rather than becoming too upset.
Moving their wedding to July, for instance, allowed the couple to have the wedding at Van Le’s first choice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and the rehearsal dinner at a park on the south side of town. Both were unavailable in May.
“Adding 60 days to the countdown was a little rough,” Van Le said, but the couple agreed that planning a wedding during the year of the coronavirus will eventually be a great story to share.
Wedding vendors have faced similar challenges trying to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions. To arrange a new date, couples often must negotiate with several businesses simultaneously.
Kailey Russell, special events coordinator for Sorenson Estate, a wedding venue on 20 acres outside Columbia, said the staff has been rather fortunate to have only a few weddings postponed so far since not many were booked for spring.
“The main challenge is trying to be fair with postponed couples and those who have had their dates booked,” Russell said, “because we have to book around those who have been scheduled.”
Another issue is cash-strapped young couples, who may have lost their jobs, at least temporarily.
“With so many now unemployed and not being able to afford or move forward with their plans, we have had to give a couple of deposits back,” said Jamie Martin, event coordinator for A Catered Affair in Columbia.
Cake orders for weddings have also been shuffled. Alanna Ti’a, owner and baker for Sugar, Butter & Flour, said she has been able to adapt to shifting arrangements.
Ti’a made the equivalent of a full three-layer cake with flavor options so one couple could taste and make their decision at home.
Weddings in flux have also been challenging for florists. Russell, also the special event coordinator for Tiger Garden, said the shop has reconsidered places where they place orders.
Flowers that would normally be imported from other countries — roses, carnations and spring crops — have not been arriving in the wake of the onset of the virus.
Tiger Garden’s wholesalers are using domestic flowers, but a few states that produce the most — Florida, California and Washington — have closed their fields.
A lot of florists that counted on the spring wedding season and graduations for income are really struggling, Russell said. Still, she tries to be optimistic.
“It’s a short-term problem to a hopefully long-term decision,” she said. “I’m in the business of marriage. Marriage always comes first, over the venue, decorations and everything.”