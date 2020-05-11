Law enforcement officials are seeing a disturbing trend on Missouri’s roads.
Despite far fewer cars on the highways because of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, traffic fatalities in the state are up 6% from this time last year, said Sandy Karsten, director of Missouri’s Department of Public Safety.
That’s just one problem that was discussed by state officials Monday as they increasingly look beyond the immediate impact of the virus to its societal ripple effects. In addition to traffic fatalities, they discussed troubling trends in domestic violence, child abuse and mental health issues.
“These are all continuing things almost created through COVID-19,” Gov. Mike Parson said Monday. “We’ve gotta get back to taking care of people’s personal lives and ... addressing these issues that are really creating some problems for the state of Missouri.”
Karsten said drivers have taken advantage of emptier roads to drive more recklessly.
“When the roads were empty, some motorists drove 25, 35 or even 45 miles per hour above the posted speed limit. And from the start of the year through Sunday, Highway Patrol troopers have seen a 55% increase in the number of people driving 26 or more miles per hour over the speed limit,” Karsten said. “That is dangerous. Very deadly, as we’re seeing, and it cannot continue.”
She also noted that the quarantine has seen a rise in cases of domestic violence. She said though the data is limited, some areas have seen a 10% rise in reports. The sheriff of Jefferson County reported an increase of 43% last month.
According to previous Missourian reporting, factors leading to increases in domestic violence include being isolated at home with an abuser at the same time that the pandemic increases stress.
Parson also noted fewer reported cases of child abuse during quarantine, but he pointed out this is not a reason for optimism. Because educators play an important role in reporting child abuse, it is likely cases are going unreported.
The Missourian found that calls to a state hotline have dropped dramatically, with state officials worrying that many of the same factors that increase domestic violence can lead to abuse of children who have no escape from the home.
There has also been a spike in reports of mental health issues among Missourians as people deal with the isolation and pressures of the pandemic, Parson noted.