Robyn Schelp hasn’t felt safe taking her son Nathan to a clinic since March. The 13-year-old has an unknown genetic disorder, which Schelp said causes a variety of health complications.
"There’s just no way we can create physical therapy at home, so he is not getting his physical therapy right now,” she said.
Parents have long had to adapt to meet the needs of children who have disabilities. Since the beginning of the pandemic, access to critical therapies for children have become even more tenuous.
Many clinics offering speech, music, physical and occupational therapy shut down in-person operations at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Missouri’s First Steps program, which helps to support children with developmental delays and disabilities, saw its referral rate go down 25% in March, and 39% in April, according to the program's records.
Thousands of children rely on these services to help with basic functions such as talking, walking and participating in school. A recent study showed that 1 in 6 children have a developmental disability.
Good therapy can’t always be socially distant, since providing physical touch and guidance is often at the core of the work. When masked, children can’t see a speech therapist’s mouth to understand how they make sounds.
But risking in-person therapy isn’t always an option, either. Many of these same children are immunocompromised, meaning they are especially vulnerable to infection.
The upshot is that children who are already enduring unique challenges have taken even tougher blows during the pandemic.
Access takes a hit
Schelp, founder and president of the non-profit group Missouri Disability Empowerment, had long worked with legislators to expand coverage for children with neurological disabilities, but the pandemic has further complicated her son’s access to therapy.
“Because of his genetic disorder and his other health issues,” Schelp said, “we look at him as being of a high risk, so we are being cautious, and we are still doing teletherapy with him.”
Schelp said Nathan’s disorder, initially diagnosed when he was 11 months old, has caused a variety of health complications.
His speech was extremely delayed, his mother said, and he still has issues forming and blending certain sounds. Schelp said it can also be hard for him to use proper sentence structure, but that doesn’t stop him from talking once he’s comfortable with someone.
“He’s just been a really kind, friendly person; he’s a gentle spirit, and it’s amazing how quickly people connect with him,” Schelp said, adding that he spends a lot of time chatting with his cousin Lauren, 12. “It’s a great relationship, and it helps him work on his language,” she said.
Physically, he can function well, but some of his muscles overcompensate and become very tight, so he’s seen physical therapists for corrective exercises.
He isn’t getting physical therapy right now. “Since that’s not his greatest need, I’m OK with it,” Schelp said.
She explained that his physical therapy mostly focused on strengthening his core, conditioning muscles in his legs and relaxing the muscles in his feet. Once the community prevalence of COVID-19 has lessened, she said she would feel OK returning to in-person physical therapy.
Nathan has been receiving speech therapy three times a week over Zoom, and Schelp said it’s been going well.
“It’s also fortunate that he’s been working with his therapist for two or three years,” Schelp said. “They had the relationship rapport already to start with. To start new with somebody in a telehealth situation would be very challenging”.
Schelp said that even when telehealth hasn’t been as effective for Nathan, it was valuable as a form of structure in otherwise scheduleless days spent at home.
For Christina Ingoglia, an associate professor of English at Columbia College, it has been a challenge to accommodate her daughter Lilly’s needs via remote teletherapy.
Lilly, 6, was born with Mowat-Wilson syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects many parts of the body. At 6 days old, she needed a colostomy due to Hirschsprung’s disease, a common complication associated with the syndrome.
As a result of missing nerve cells in the colon, doctors had to reroute Lily’s intestine to deposit digested food into an external pouch. Lilly had to undergo open heart surgery when she was 9 months old, and she’s had 14 surgeries overall.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in hospitals,” Ingoglia said, “So when Lilly sees a doctor or a nurse in scrubs, she’s not happy.”
Lilly took her first steps about a year and a half ago, at age 4, Ingoglia said, and she can now pull herself up to stand from sitting on the floor. She’s nonverbal but communicates using a tablet with special software to visually select word blocks and form them into sentences to communicate bigger ideas.
“We refer to it more casually as her talker,” Ingoglia said. Around lunch time, Lilly might put together the phrase, “want eat chocolate cookie.”
Each week, Lilly receives three different private in-person therapies — speech, physical and occupational. Since she’s started homeschooling for kindergarten this fall, Lilly also does therapy on Zoom through her school district, but Ingoglia says it hasn’t been as effective as her others.
Parents as therapists
It’s been a busy year for Ingoglia and her husband, Dave, who have had to juggle Lilly’s growing needs and an initial loss of babysitters with their own career commitments.
“It’s fallen on my husband and me to really pick up and do things ourselves that we know they would be doing.” Ingoglia said, “And obviously we’re not experts, but we’re pretty well versed in Lilly and what she needs, so it’s just felt like a big challenge, because she’s not getting the in-person support as much as she would normally.”
The ability to coordinate their schedules and regain babysitters they lost at the start of the pandemic has been a blessing and a necessity, since their relatives live in other states, Ingoglia said.
“I cannot imagine supporting Lilly and getting her what she needs if we didn’t have those kinds of flexibilities,” Ingoglia said. “Now that we have sitters it has made a big difference because we can sit and do work for a few hours and then help with Lilly as needed. But my heart goes out to those who don’t have sitters.”
In March, Lilly switched to remote therapy. Ingoglia said her physical therapist came to the house and helped them set up a clinic-like environment in the basement to meet Lilly’s teletherapy needs at home.
Ingoglia and her husband bought a therapy bench and a Hypervibe platform they call the “tickle-machine,” which gives Lilly lots of sensory input. She uses the bench to pull herself up to stand from a kneeling position, and she uses the Hypervibe platform for squatting and stepping aerobics.
“It’s like you’re working out, but you get so much more feedback from your body, so she does a lot of her therapy on that,” Ingoglia said, adding that they’d purchased the Hypervibe platform a couple years earlier but have used it much more since March.
After a couple months of remote therapy, Lilly began receiving in-person therapies again, but she still does teletherapy occasionally if people who usually come into their home have had possible exposures to the new coronavirus.
Occupational and speech therapy tend to be at the kitchen table, Ingoglia said, where it’s easy to adjust the height of the iPad Lilly often uses for coordination activities. Lilly also needs a suitable surface to write on and use for gripping, with room for her communication device.
“Her talker goes with her wherever she is because that’s her voice, and we don’t want to take it away from her ever,” Ingoglia said, “even when she’s being a little sassy.”
“If we don’t turn the TV on fast enough or if we don’t give her food fast enough she’ll call us mean, and say it with a little smile on her face.” Ingoglia said, “If we don’t give her what she wants because we can’t at that time, or because it’s not the right time in general, she’ll say 'sad, crying,' and when you look at her she’s not sad or crying, she’s just annoyed she can’t get what she wants right away.”
Like any other kid, Ingoglia said Lilly is well motivated by food, snuggles, movies and family dance-parties. She loves everything from the Spice Girls to the dubstep remix of Andrew Gold’s “Spooky Scary Skeletons.”
Comfort in routines
Teletherapy isn’t always adequate in meeting the goals initially set by therapists, but that doesn’t mean it’s not valuable to children and families.
Jordan Booker, an MU assistant professor and developmental psychology researcher, said it’s beneficial for children to have any form of routine or organization that makes their day more coherent.
In helping children keep track of their day-to-day activities, Booker said routines create meaning and predictability that better prepare children to interact with family and friends in a variety of contexts.
“There are a lot of ways disorganization can throw off aspects of daily life for children,” Booker said, “It weighs on them in a lot of different ways. It’s harder for them to interact with one another.”
After a therapy session, Ingoglia said Lilly likes to cuddle up and be read to. She loves to hear about the adventures of “Pete the Cat” and books about the holidays. Or after a session of fine motor work, like carefully tracing letters and numbers, she loves to just go wild with crayons and markers.
At the end of Nathan Schelp’s speech therapy sessions, he gets to see his therapist’s dog, Belle.
During the evolving operational guidelines issued over the course of the pandemic, therapists have had to change their expectations, as well.
Melanie Stinnet, owner of TheraCare Outpatient services in Springfield, which provides behavioral, physical, speech, occupational and music therapy to hundreds of children, said the pandemic prompted a mindset shift in her clinic’s approach to care.
“When we typically approach therapy, we want to make progress every session. We want to see our clients progress and do well and meet their goals,” she said.
But in March, she added, “we had families that were in crisis and freaking out, and some were losing their jobs, so one of our main goals in providing teletherapy was just providing some type of normalcy for the child. They could still participate in therapy, they could still see their therapist, have their weekly appointments, and have some sort of guide posts for the week.”
Challenges old and new
During the pandemic, clinics have had to dramatically change their operations or reduce services in order to stay afloat.
Jessi Frencken, owner of the Clinton-based Child’s Play Therapy clinic, said they had not used teletherapy before the pandemic because insurance companies wouldn’t cover it.
“COVID forced insurance companies, schools and everybody to be OK with teletherapy,” Frencken said, and after initially shutting down their clinic for eight weeks, “the ability to see kids, even through teletherapy, was really big for us.”
Child’s Play Therapy was fortunate to retain and even increase its client base throughout the pandemic, but it’s come at a cost. Frencken said the new referrals to the clinic went down 50% compared to last year.
Stinnet said 60% of TheraCare’s caseload returned fairly quickly after they reopened in May, but their caseload is still lighter than it would be normally. She said quarantine and exposure concerns have caused an increase in appointment cancellations.
Disinfecting all the toys in a play therapy clinic also takes a lot of time, and in addition to finding extra cleaning personnel, the Child’s Play Therapy had to take a more spaced out approach to scheduling appointments.
Aside from operational changes, the therapists had to reevaluate their own methods in the face of teletherapy.
“It was a whole new world for everyone,” Frencken said, “nobody was well versed in teletherapy because it wasn’t common practice before.”
When the pandemic began, Frencken said the clinic tried to provide virtual learning opportunities for its therapists so they could more confidently work with patients remotely. Coordinating care plans and available resources with parents also proved crucial.
Her therapists never know what useful resources might already be in their clients’ homes, she said, “so communicating with families really clearly was important.”
For example, Frencken said when the therapists are working with patients on core strengthening, it’s helpful if the family has an exercise ball or a step stool at home.
'Just another challenge for us'
Kristin Veteto, music therapist and CEO of Giving Song LLC, a music therapy clinic in Columbia, faced similar challenges when suddenly shifting to music teletherapy. Modifying its use of instruments was one of the biggest challenges, she said, but that hasn’t stopped the clinic from retaining most of its clients.
While the clinic has reopened for one-on-one therapy, they’ve kept group sessions virtual due to concerns of viral transmission. Veteto said when singing, there’s a higher risk of the virus traveling farther through the air because of the vocal force it requires.
That said, most of the clinic’s patients have found success with their teletherapy. In some cases they loaned instruments out to clients, Veteto said. but they also encouraged patients to make instruments at home.
A box can easily be used as a drum, she explained, and most clients can procure sticks or kitchen utensils to jam away. She said “body percussion,” where clients rhythmically pat along on their legs or chest can also provide a valuable stimulus for their sensory input needs.
“By nature, music therapists are creative.” Veteto said, “This is just another challenge for us.”
Because there’s an inherent lag on Zoom, Veteto said they’ve had to adjust their methods, especially for group therapy. She said they use the mute function so only one person is heard at a time while others play along, and that they do more turn-taking and collaborative songwriting.
Veteto admitted music therapy is better in person.
“There’s so much therapeutic benefit to being in person, feeling the vibrations, feeling the act. There’s just an environmental benefit you get from being in the presence of live music, and that’s one of the greatest benefits of music therapy,” Veteto said.
For now, the biggest barrier to musical therapy, she said, is that it will almost always be an out-of-network form of care, not covered under most health insurance.
“We try to keep rates down, especially for our region,” Veteto said, “but one hour is $75, and not a lot of families have that extra money laying around.”