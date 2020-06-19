Courtney Walsh took a break from her at-home work setup and headed to her daughter’s bedroom to see how “camp” was going.
She found Taylor, 10, wielding her younger brother’s Nerf gun as she learned combat training via Zoom.
Walsh’s children have completed multiple Columbia virtual camp sessions from their home in Colorado. COVID-19 concerns prompted the family not to make the yearly trek to Columbia to visit relatives and caused the kids to miss out on the area summer camps, too.
Walsh’s children are among several trying virtual camp as their parents navigate potential COVID-19 concerns, cancellations and their own fatigue after navigating online school since classrooms in Columbia and around the country went online in March.
Summer — usually a break from the school year’s daily routine — for some parents has become an extension of it. Inability to meet COVID-19 health guidelines prompted some camps to reinvent their sessions and begin delivering them virtually. Others are operating with reduced capacity while taking other precautionary measures and some canceled all summer sessions.
Virtual summer camps in Columbia include Camp Invention, Ukatsu, Columbia Art League and the Theatre Reaching Young People & Schools (TRYPS). Typically, the camps provide materials and workbooks, to reduce parent involvement, and include Zoom sessions with instructors. Prices range from $125 to $175 for five-day sessions.
Ukatsu, where gamers can improve their skills, is providing both in-person and free virtual sessions. In-person camps include CoMo Kidz (delayed until Monday), Ukatsu (delayed until June 29), Country Day, Synergy, The Language Tree and Art Underground.
Lisa Tye’s children Thomas, 11, and Nicholas, 9, attended camp at Art Underground last and this week. Tye spent time coordinating camp dates long before COVID-19 disrupted daily life. Those plans, including Camp Mudd and a Columbia College camp, “all just crashed and burned,” she said.
“(Kids) are craving the social interaction,” Tye said. “... Everyone is doing the best they can.”
Ready to give virtual camp a try
Columbia parent Carrie Collier is nervous about the idea of sending her children to a camp given the continual rise in COVID-19 cases. But her children, Eliza, 12, and Emmet, 9, were not initially thrilled about more time in a Zoom session. And they really missed their friends.
Eliza reluctantly attended a virtual camp through TRYPS. There were crafts, singing, dancing and acting. After the first day, Collier said she hadn’t seen Eliza in a better mood in weeks.
Emmet is scheduled to attend a virtual comic-themed camp through Columbia Art League in July.
“I’m really grateful for all the things people are doing to try to help with kids,” Collier said.
Columbia Art League decided to switch to virtual camps after realizing venue constraints wouldn’t allow for social distancing guidelines required by health officials, said Karen Shortt-Stout, education director for Columbia Art League.
To alleviate parental concerns about their children’s screen time, the League is trying a hybrid curriculum of online and independent learning.
Jill Womack, executive artistic director of TRYPS, said parents who worried about their children being glued to the screen were reassured after seeing the physical, interactive nature of their virtual programs.
The regional children’s theater camps meet for three hours on week-day mornings.
Womack said a normal summer sees an enrollment of about 300 children. This summer, TRYPS hopes to reach half of that. She hopes the virtual camp can be a “structural bright spot for people during this time.”
Walsh’s children, including combat-training, Nerf-gun wielding Taylor, enrolled in TRYPS camps when they visited relatives in Columbia in previous summers.
Now, both of her children are able to attend the Columbia summer camp from their home in Boulder after COVID-19 left Taylor, 10, and Wyatt, 6, unable to make the routine summer trip.
“I’m really appreciative of the innovation in such crazy, unknown times,” said Walsh. “ ... This is just the start of what I think will be a future thing.”
Not virtual, but not quite traditional summer fun
Julia Grus and her husband, Terrence, have explored virtual options for their kids, like supplementing school work with online classes, and are looking into a free resource virtual camp.
Her daughter Emma, 14, is swimming at Columbia swim club this summer,which is doing temperature checks and limiting swimmers per lane.
Her son William, 11, attended in-person camp at Art Underground earlier this month where his class size was limited to three children so they could socially distance and masks were required.
She felt comfortable sending him after watching a video the owner put out on Facebook detailing the safety measures they’d be taking. Emma attended the camp in years past when such measures weren’t in place.
Grus said her family has been otherwise keeping busy by biking, spending time outside and seeing neighbors from a distance.
“I’m willing to make that inconvenience to make myself and others safe,” she said.
A bit closer to typical summer
Matt Kuensting referred to the time his family has spent at home as the “endless summer” that “hasn’t been rainbows and roses everyday.” Like, when play time among the children devolves into bickering and dad needs to come up with a “once in a while” and “award winning” idea.
In summers past, Cora and Sam would attend summer school.
Kuensting, a teacher at Grant Elementary School, and his wife, Andrea, haven’t looked into virtual summer camps for their three children: Cora, 8, Sam, 5, and Luke, 1. But, Sam and Cora were able to continue attending some of their other activities via Zoom.
Cora attended her virtual gymnastics lessons, which have since ended for the summer, from the living room where her instructor would help modify movements given the space limitations.
Sam’s mom is his workout partner during his Jujitsu classes that begin with warmup stretches followed by the instructor demonstrating moves.
The daily check for Kuensting’s sister Jessica Vocks and her 6-year-old son Cameron before heading to day camp goes like this: Lunch? Check. Water? Check. Mask? Check.
Workers at the Immaculate Conception camp in Jefferson City, greet the children each day with a thermometer. Vocks and other parents help their children thoroughly wash their hands. The campers then head to their groups.
“They’ve had to be just super troopers in all of this,” said Vocks. She and her husband, Chad, live in Jefferson City.
Her son Carson, 2, was pretty oblivious about the impact of COVID-19 until suffering separation anxiety when Vocks returned to work after six weeks at home.
Vocks said her discomfort about sending her son to camp went away because of how positive the experience has been for him.
Virtual camps, Vocks said, would not have been a good fit for her family.
Regaining some normalcy has helped, she said, because “a bored kid is not a happy kid.”