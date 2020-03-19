The city has suspended parking enforcement in an effort to allow greater flexibility for customers getting carryout food. 

"Effective immediately, parking enforcement is suspended. This will assist in not overwhelming our Municipal Court system once operations are back to normal," the Public Works Department tweeted Thursday.

"We hope this will help our downtown business community in their efforts to provide carry-out services and curbside pickup."

The decision was warmly received by The District, the downtown community improvement district.

"They are temporarily suspending the enforcement of parking meters so order curbside or carry out from your favorite local retailers and restaurants! #shoplocal," The District tweeted. 

