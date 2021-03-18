JEFFERSON CITY — All adults in Missouri will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 9, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.
Before then, Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout will open up on March 29, allowing 880,000 more Missourians to start the vaccination process. That phase will include construction, manufacturing, higher ed and agricultural workers. This tier also includes the homeless.
During a COVID-19 related news briefing, Parson announced that because of the recent increase in supply of all vaccine types both Phase 2 and Phase 3 will be activated ahead of schedule.