Gov. Mike Parson announced his intent to prohibit statewide gatherings of 10 people or more at his daily COVID-19 briefing Friday. Religious services, hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies and state government functions will be exempt from this restriction.
Parson also announced the state’s second COVID-19 death, in Jackson County. He said the state has tested more than 400 people and that more than 46 have tested positive. He also said he expects the numbers to increase as more tests are conducted generally.
“It is not about shutting places down,” Parson said. “It is designed to promote the health and safety of the people of Missouri.”
Parson will release more information at his press briefing Saturday.