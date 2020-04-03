Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that he has issued a statewide stay-at-home order that goes into effect Monday and ends April 24.
The announcement represents a reversal for Parson, who only Thursday said a stay-at-home order didn't make sense for Missouri's mix of rural and urban communities.
His decision comes after calls from numerous state health groups, including the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence and the Missouri State Medical Association, to issue similar orders, as well as similar orders already being implemented in St. Louis city, St. Louis County, Boone County and Kansas City.
Parson said that Missouri’s diversity is part of why the decision has weighed heavily on him and that it’s not just about telling people to stay home, which he said he’s been doing for weeks.
“It is having the power of governor to pick winners and losers, and whether I feel it is appropriate for me to use the power by determining who is essential and who is not,” Parson said. “This power is something I think should be rare for government to ever take advantage of and for one person to make the decision for 6 million Missourians without due process, jeopardizing their liberties.”
Parson said stay-at-home orders in other states and cities were put into place without thinking about the unintended consequences of choosing which businesses are essential and which aren't. Parson's order does make such a distinction, following federal guidelines.
“What we have seen and what the medical experts have told us is that in some instances the essential business have become hotbeds for transmission as people flock to those locations and risk spreading the virus even further,” Parson said.
“That is a tunnel effect, where we have allowed a small number of business to be open and people continue to go there with no supervision, with no authority of the numbers that can be in those buildings at any time.”
Many Democrats, including State Rep. Kip Kendrick of Columbia, had been calling for such an order.
"While today's executive order by the governor issuing a statewide shelter-in-place is overdue, it's critically necessary for our health care system that we do all we can to flatten the curve," Kendrick said in a written statement. "I appreciate the leadership of local officials around the state who issued shelter-in-place orders for their jurisdictions."
The guidelines in Parson's order require:
- Individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in the state of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the order.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing.
Parson's order does not "prohibit Missourians from accessing essential services, such as grocery stores, gas stations and banks, or engaging in outdoor recreation, provided that necessary precautions are taken and maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19."
State Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, supported the governor's decision in a tweet. "We must all continue to do our part to help flatten the curve and get past this season of struggle in our community and our state. Our collective priority must be to protect the physical and economic health of our state, and working together, we can do just that."
Parson’s previously issued statewide social distancing directive, which went into effect March 21, is set to expire Monday, prompting further action during what Parson has said will be a crucial month for the state.
Missouri reported its first COVID-19 case March 7 and its first COVID-19-related death March 18 in Boone County.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Missouri Department of Senior Services was reporting 2,113 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and 19 deaths. The total was a jump of 279 cases up from Thursday.
There are 69 total positive cases of the virus in Boone County as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to Columbia. Thirty-six cases are active, 32 people have recovered and one person has died.
Also as of Friday, DHSS reported that 21,191 people in Missouri have been tested for COVID-19 through labs.