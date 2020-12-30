Gov. Mike Parson announced more than 66,000 Missouri residents have received an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Wednesday news conference.
He also celebrated a collaboration with Walgreens and CVS to begin vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff and announced additional child care funding.
Missouri is still in the first phase of its three-phase vaccine rollout. This phase focuses on health care workers and those working and living in long-term care facilities. Tens of thousands of Missouri residents in that category still require vaccinations.
A partnership with CVS and Walgreens that began Monday has allowed COVID-19 vaccines to begin being widely distributed to long-term care facilities.
Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said about 50% of vaccines Missouri has received so far have been reserved for those facilities.
“It’s just a joyous occasion to be able to deliver the vaccines to those people who are the most vulnerable,” Williams said.
Parson said vaccinating facilities across the state will receive nearly 84,000 initial vaccine doses this week, with 73,000 additional doses expected next week.
When the remaining health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff will be vaccinated and when Missouri can move on to the second phase is dependent on supply and availability, said Lisa Cox, communications director for DHSS.
She said the department has had to adapt as supply allocations and shipments have experienced some unexpected changes.
“Our demand is exceeding supply, but we are encouraged by the fact that so many people are choosing to be vaccinated when supply allows,” Cox said in an email Tuesday.
Williams said it is estimated initial vaccine doses will be sent to the remaining long-term care facilities by mid-Janurary.
Both Williams and Parson thanked Missouri residents for continuing to take precautions during the holiday season against COVID-19. Williams mentioned his excitement to hear Missouri was in the top ten states for lowest case numbers per 100,000 people in the last seven days as of Wednesday morning.
Both emphasized the importance of continued caution, even as more people receive the vaccine.
“Prevention remains one of the best weapons we have against COVID-19,” Parson said. “We must continue the social distancing. We must wear masks, minimize travel and avoid large gatherings. It is these actions combined with the vaccine that will get us through this.”
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses. Parson emphasized the importance that every Missourian return to get the second dose to ensure the vaccine is effective.
The first week of the new year marks the first round of second doses for those who received their first dose in early December, when vaccinations began.
Parson also gave a brief update on efforts to support Missouri hospitals facing serious staffing issues. Six hospitals have requested and received help through the state.
Parson also announced an additional $46 million for child care funding to help ensure providers can support the needs of working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 has been a challenging year,” Parson said. “We are so thankful for Missourians and your efforts to protect one another during this time. Your actions are making a difference.”