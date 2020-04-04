State officials have asked health care students and retired doctors and nurses to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which will supplement the state’s existing health care workforce in the fight against COVID-19.
The team deploys when needed to provide on-site medical care, Gov. Mike Parson said Saturday during his daily COVID-19 briefing. The briefing also included updates on the state’s personal protective equipment supplies and food supply chain.
“Medical professionals and first responders across the state are working tirelessly to meet the rising challenges posed by COVID-19, but we know additional medical professionals are in high need,” Parson said. “We are calling all available medical professionals to join this team and support the fight against COVID-19. By providing care in high-need areas, your efforts can help and save the lives of fellow Missourians.”
As of Saturday afternoon, 2,291 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Missouri, and 24 deaths were attributed to the virus. Approximately 25,000 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19, Parson said.
Individuals with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications are needed, according to the governor’s statement. Students, graduates, retirees and those with recently expired professional registrations are encouraged to consider applying.
Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, said many Missourians have already answered the governor’s call, which went out this morning.
“They are responding in such strong numbers that they’re encountering delays in our online volunteer system,” Karsten said. “We have IT personnel working to correct the situation so the website can handle the volume that we’re experiencing. We expect that to be completed this evening.”
Medical professionals can apply here to join the team. If volunteers have trouble with the site, Karsten recommended closing their browser windows completely and returning to the site an hour later. She said refreshing or keeping the browser open puts further strain on the system.
The disaster medical team has already assisted two hospitals, Karsten said. Parson also said many former health care professionals can help without being on the front lines.
“There’s plenty of other things we could use support in to maybe free up those other people that are working the front lines,” Parson said.
As of Saturday morning, about 3,500 out of 10,000 hospital beds were available in Missouri’s approximately 150 hospitals, according to Randall Williams, head of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. About 1,100 of the state’s 2,000 ventilators were available as of Saturday morning.
Slow delivery of supplies
One of the state’s biggest obstacles, according to Karsten, has been slow deliveries of personal protective equipment.
Since the outbreak first began, Karsten said the state has ordered over $42 million in the equipment, much of which has not arrived yet. Of the 4.3 million N95 masks the state has ordered, 25,000 have been delivered, Karsten said.
“Our vendors assure us they’re continuing to expedite our orders, but the supply chain is slow for everyone across the nation,” Karsten said. “So we’re doing whatever we can in the meantime.”
She said the state was still expecting more personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for first responders by next week. She also emphasized the importance of citizens continuing to practice social distancing.
“In a war, you also need the support of the citizenry, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing,” Karsten said. “I’m encouraged because across Missouri we’re seeing people who are positive with their efforts. They’re keeping their distance, they’re friendly, and they’re courteous.”
Missouri food supply
Parson also assured Missourians that the state’s food supply remains strong.
Chris Chinn, director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, said she was happy to report that agriculture “from farm to fork” is beginning to catch up with the unprecedented demand for food. She emphasized that currently there is not a supply issue, but a demand issue.
“Our distribution networks made really quick adjustments as the demand for products that were used at schools and restaurants decreased sharply almost overnight, all the while the demand for the supplies increased in our grocery stores,” Chinn said.
Distribution networks will continue making adjustments, she said, adding that she’s already seeing positive outcomes.
“At my local grocery store, we’re starting to see the shelves fill back up,” Chinn said. “They’re catching up to that demand.”