JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson’s briefing Wednesday came not from the normal location outside his office at the Capitol but from inside the governor’s mansion, blocks away.
Parson, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week along with first lady Teresa Parson, is in isolation. He began the briefing by thanking a young girl from Linn for sending him a pink homemade “get well soon” card.
Parson then gave an update on his condition, along with the condition of his wife,+ who has been quarantining separately at the couple’s cattle farm in Bolivar.
“I’m feeling good and still have no symptoms,” Parson said during the briefing, which streamed live on Facebook. “She is doing very well and no longer having symptoms.”
Both the governor and first lady plan to remain isolated through the end of the week, Parson said.
Later in the briefing, Parson was asked what he had learned since being infected with the virus. He responded that being infected was similar to when he had heart surgery in 2017.
“You always think, ‘that’s going to happen to someone else,’ and then it happens to you, and you have to deal with it,” Parson said.
Parson said he and the first lady were extremely thankful to be on track to join the list of those who have recovered from COVID-19 but also that everyone should not expect to recover.
“That doesn’t mean there’s not people out there every day that there are serious consequences (for) and are much more vulnerable than what me and Teresa were,” Parson said.
Parson also touted the state’s new COVID-19 dashboard, which provides statistical information on the pandemic within Missouri.
“I want to thank everyone involved and their efforts in creating these dashboards,” Parson said. “This is a huge part of our COVID-19 response and recovery, and I encourage all Missourians to utilize these dashboards to stay informed and up to date on the situation here in Missouri.”
Despite his continued refusal to implement a statewide mask mandate, Parson urged the people of Missouri to wear masks, social distance and maintain proper hygiene.
When announcing that the now-canceled Fall Family Fest would be combined with a Halloween event at the governor’s mansion, Parson made a point to stress that masks will be “available” at the outdoor event and social distancing will be enforced.
Even as the governor was addressing the state while in isolation, the Facebook comment section was flooded with responses criticizing Parson for being too restrictive and spreading misinformation about mask use.
“No more masks! No more social distancing,” read one comment.
“Stay home if you’re scared!!!” another comment read. “I will not wear your fear on my face.”
Some commenters questioned the effectiveness of certain types of masks, or masks entirely — without evidence.
The CDC maintains that consistent mask use and social distancing are the most effective way to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.
Still, more commenters criticized Parson for his state of emergency, which began in March and in June was extended until the end of the year. The emergency order allows Parson to allocate resources differently to deal with the pandemic.
Many commenters inaccurately conflated the state of emergency with Missouri’s stay-at-home order, which ended in May. Others incorrectly asserted that local mandates, including regulations on businesses, were part of the state of emergency order, urging Parson to “reopen MO!”