After withholding millions in state funding this year because of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson green-lighted more than $133 million Wednesday to support critical services in Missouri.
Parson made the announcement during his first news conference in the state capitol since he’s recovered from COVID-19. The funding includes around $95 million from the federal CARES Act and $40 million from previously withheld general revenue funds. It will be distributed to mostly K-12 and higher education, but also military communities, senior citizens and resources to fight violent crime.
When the pandemic started, Parson restricted around $436 million in state funding, anticipating that the money would be needed to combat COVID-19. But Parson said because Missouri’s unemployment is much lower than what was projected — 7% in August instead of 16.3% — the funding could be released.
“We will continue to evaluate our budget and spending as we move forward. Our workforce also continues to make a strong recovery of the historic 346,000 jobs lost due to COVID-19,” Parson said.
More than $100 million will go toward education. This includes $65.1 million for K-12 education, $10 million for private higher education and $26 million for public higher education.
“We can’t think of a more important endeavor than the education of new leaders and supporting important health breakthroughs,” UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release.
Parson also announced Monday that the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission will now require yearly deescalation and implicit bias training for all Missouri law enforcement officers.
“We believe these training changes, which were unanimously approved by the POST Commission, will lead to better interactions between officers and the public and can help strengthen relations with the communities we in law enforcement serve,” said Commission Chair and Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen in a news release.
The POST Commission also approved a proposal to establish a law enforcement basic training academy at Lincoln University. The academy would be the nation’s first at a historically Black college and university, Parson said, and will help train and recruit minority officers.
According to 2013 data from research site Governing, the Columbia Police Department, Black officers made up only 3.3% of the force despite 9.7% of the city’s population being Black.
“This training academy could have far-reaching impacts in addressing this issue and recruiting more minorities to serve in law enforcement,” Parson said.