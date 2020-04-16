Missouri’s stay-at-home order will run through May 3, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon.
Parson enacted the initial order April 6, and it was to run through April 24.
Parson said that “we are seeing very early signs in the data that lead us to be cautiously optimistic” that the outbreak could be peaking. He said the extended order would give the state time to prepare to begin to reopen.
“We’re going to see the first phase of people going back to work on May 4,” Parson said.
The initial order allowed “essential businesses” like pharmacies and grocery stores to remain open.
Last Thursday, Parson announced that Missouri schools would remain online for the remainder of the school year.
As of Thursday, the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed 5,111 cases of COVID-19 and 152 deaths from the virus in Missouri.
Parson said the extension will allow Missouri to “prepare to reopen” and get Missouri residents back to work.
“One thing we can do is reopen the state for everyone and be smart about it, take our time reopening, make sure we get businesses back up and people going back to work and still be protecting them,” he said.
The state’s largest cities, St. Louis and Kansas City, have already extended their stay-at-home orders through mid-May.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said it’s likely the city will extend its order but that it’s too soon to discuss details.
Treece said he has been talking about the issue with the governor and noted that the City Council meets Monday and that he’s speaking with local hospital officials Tuesday. “I want to gather all that input,” he said. “But I think it’s likely that the city does extend some type of order after ours expires on April 24.”
Treece said it’s important that the city act on solid information. “We’re still in the woods, and rather than throw a dart on the calendar, I want epidemiology to dictate how we come out of this,” he said.
Unemployment crunch
The statewide extension comes as Missouri unemployment numbers continue to rise. Parson said he didn’t think Missouri’s unemployment reserves had enough money to provide unemployment for everyone who applied.
“I don’t know that our reserves are capable of doing that all without some help,” he said.
Last week, 101,722 people filed initial unemployment claims in Missouri. In March, about 196,000 initial unemployment complaints were filed.
Parson said that reopening the state will depend in part on testing capacity.
“I think every day we’re looking at ways to get more testing, and I think you’re going to see testing jump up to a significant amount to where we’re going to be able to do 10,000 or better per day,” he said.
As of Thursday, 51,545 patients had been tested in Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Parson said that Missouri was working with the federal government to increase testing capacity.
“I think the testing portion of it is so important because that’s really going to give us the resources we need,” he said.
Reporter Skylar Laird contributed to this report.