JEFFERSON CITY – As of Sunday, it has officially been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in the state. In his weekly update Thursday, Gov. Parson gave citizens hope by saying “the data shows we are winning the fight.”
Parson explained the numbers have continued to trend in the right direction and 1.6 million Missouri residents have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. Approximately half of all Missourians aged 65 and older are included in this number.
“With vaccine supplies continuing to increase each week, we are well ahead of schedule and look to be on track to activate Phase 2 within the next few weeks,” Parson said.
The state’s economy has improved since the start of the pandemic as well. Parson said consumer spending has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
“Missouri remains among the top states for total economic recovery, with 70% of jobs recovered,” Parson said.
In light of recent complaints regarding urban city centers not receiving an adequate number of vaccinations, Parson announced his administration is in the process of transitioning mass vaccination teams and events to Kansas City and St. Louis.
Parson announced the state’s new partnership with Jackson County, the county that encompasses Kansas City. There will be a two-day mass vaccination event held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19 and 20 in the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium.
The state estimates approximately 7,000 individuals will be vaccinated through this event. Although the waiting list of about 100,000 Jackson County residents will be considered first, the governor still recommends eligible Missourians sign up via the vaccination website.
Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, was confident that by April 1, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be much more widely available in Missouri.
Parson also announced he will not be running for the Senate seat recently left open by Sen. Roy Blunt.
When asked if he has considered running, Parson laughed and said he would sooner consider running home and his political career will end in his current office.