All statewide COVID-19 health orders will be lifted beginning Tuesday in accordance with Phase 2 of Missouri’s economic reopening plan, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.
Even without state-level restrictions, local officials will still have the ability to create their own ordinances and regulations. {span}Boone County is operating under a health order that extends graduated restrictions throughout the summer.
“Knowing what we know, we are much better prepared to deal with COVID-19 going forward,” Parson said, “which is why we are confident that Missouri is ready to take the next step forward.”
Parson credited the four pillars in Phase 1 of his Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, which went into effect May 4, as the reason Missouri can now reopen. The order was originally extended to June 15 so all areas of the state could be “on the same page.”
Phase 1 focused on improving the state’s testing capacity, personal protective equipment supplies, health care resources and accurate COVID-19 data. It also included guidelines on how businesses can safely reopen and enforce social distancing.
COVID-19 testing has been a priority for state officials during the first phase of reopening, especially in long-term care and state-operated facilities.
Missouri also organized free community testing sites in over 20 counties for residents. Parson said that, over the past two weeks, Missouri has conducted more than 10,000 tests per weekday on average.
Parson said that the Department of Health and Senior Services is working closely with nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to determine the best way to reopen them safely. The recommendations will publish within the next few days, he said.
Missouri’s state of emergency declaration will be extended to Dec 30 under his new order, Parson said. This will allow the state to use federal CARES Act funding, mobilize the Missouri National Guard and send resources around Missouri as the economy continues to recover.
Parson emphasized that the coronavirus is still here and that everyone should continue taking measures to prevent its spread.
As of June 11, there have been 15,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri and 860 deaths. In Boone County there have been 204 cases, including 41 currently active. Two people in Boone County have died from the coronavirus.
Rob Dixon, the Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, echoed Parson’s reminder, encouraging businesses to develop a plan for contact tracing and testing as they reopen.
“As we take this next step towards economic recovery,” Dixon said, “it’s important to remember that the public health response, and the economic recovery for our state are two sides of the same coin.”
Dixon said that there are many positive signs that the state’s economic recovery plan is effective, including reduced unemployment claims since April, small businesses increasing their hours again and employees being called back to work.
“Now is the time to begin repairing our economy and getting Missouri businesses, communities, and citizens back on their feet and back to work,” Parson said.